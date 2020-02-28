Looking for a new house to make a home on Aquidneck Island? Check out these open houses taking place across the Island this weekend!

Aquidneck Island Open Houses

February 29 – March 1, 2020

Newport

88 Washington Street | $3,950,000 | 3 beds, 2 full baths | Open House: Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

3 Red Cross Avenue | $1,400,000 | 7 beds, 6 full/2 half baths | Open House: Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

11 Roseneath Avenue | $1,395,000 | 4 beds, 3 full/1 half baths | Open House: Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

19 Third Street | $974,000 | 4 beds, 2 full/2 half baths | Open House: Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

18 Calvert Street | $485,000 | 3 beds, 1 full/1 half baths | Open House: Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

5 Heath Street | $450,000 | 2 beds, 1 full/1 half baths | Open House: Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

87 Van Zandt Avenue | $349,900 | 3 beds, 1 full bath | Open House: Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

55 Bliss Road | $349,000 | 3 beds, 2 full baths | Open House: Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

17 Hall Avenue | $314,000 | 2 beds, 2 full baths | Open House: Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Middletown

6 South Drive | $849,999 | 3 beds, 2 full/1 half baths | Open House: Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

48 Green End Avenue | $765,000 | 4 beds, 3 full baths | Open House: Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

57 Allston Avenue | $470,000 | 4 beds, 2 full baths | Open House: Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

43 Vanicek Avenue | $459,000 | 5 beds, 2 full baths | Open House: Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm.

7 Laura Road | $429,000 | 4 beds, 2 full baths | Open House: Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

391 Valley Road | $409,000 | 3 beds, 2 full/1 half baths | Open House: Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Portsmouth

71 Johnnycake Lane | $1,190,000 | 4 beds, 2 full/1 half baths | Open House: Saturday from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

253 East Main Road | $1,100,000 | 4 beds, 2 full/1 half baths | Open House: Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

182 Armando Drive | $950,000 | 4 beds, 2 full/1 half baths | Open House: Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm.

101 Sunrise Drive | $689,000 | 3 beds, 2 full/3 half baths | Open House: Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

63 Prospect Farm Road | $675,000 | 4 beds, 2 full/1 half baths | Open House: Saturday from 1 pm to 2 pm.

75 Taylor Road | $630,000 | 4 beds, 2 full/1 half baths | Open House: Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

34 Caiger Lane | $619,000 | 3 beds, 2 full/1 half baths | Open House: Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

122 Dighton Avenue | $515,000 | 3 beds, 2 full baths | Open House: Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

32 Lock Lane | $480,000 | 2 beds, 4 full baths | Open House: Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

253 East Main Road | $475,000 | 4 beds, 2 full/1 half baths | Open House: Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

12 Reise Terrace | $445,000 | 3 beds, 2 full baths | Open House: Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

95 Dorothy Avenue | $375,000 | 3 beds, 1 full/1 half baths | Open House: Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

66 Sherwood Terrace | $374,900 | 3 beds, 1 full/1 half baths | Open House: Sunday from 10 am to 11:30 am.