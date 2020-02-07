House Hunting? 22 open houses to visit this weekend

Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter | Your voluntary contribution helps fund our local, independent journalism, news, and information.

Looking for a new house to make a home on Aquidneck Island? Check out these open houses taking place across the Island this weekend!

Aquidneck Island Open Houses

February 8-9, 2020

Newport

19 Third Street is on the market for now a reduced price of $974,000. This 4 bed, 2 full/2 half bath home can be toured on Saturday between 10 am – 12 pm.

4 Eastnor Court is on the market for a reduced price of $799,000. This 3 bed, 3 full/1 half bath home can be seen on Saturday between 11 am – 12 pm.

32 Webster Street has recently hit the market for $649,000. This 3 bed, 1 full/1 half bath home can be toured on Saturday between 12 pm – 1:30 pm.

66 Merton Road is a new listing and is available at $619,000. This 2 bed, 1 full bath can be toured on Sunday between 1 pm – 3 pm.

22 Connection Street is a new listing and is now available at $542,000. This 3 bed, 2 full bath home is available to be seen on Saturday between 12 pm – 1:30 pm.

22 Calvert Street is being offered a reduced price of $529,000. This 3 bed, 1 full/1 half bath home can be seen on Saturday between 11 am – 1 pm.

17 Loyloa Terrace is now being offered at $455,000. This 2 bed, 1 full bath home can be visited on Sunday between 1 pm – 3 pm.

19 Butler Street is on the market at at reduced price of $349,000. This 3 bed, 1 full/1 half bath can be toured on Sunday from 10:30 am – 12 pm.

87 Van Zandt Avenue is a new listing and is available for $349,900. This 3 bed, 1 full bath home is available to tour on Saturday between 1 pm – 3 pm.

Middletown

2 Helena Court is a new listing in Middletown and has hit the market for $975,000. This 4 bed, 2 full/1 half bath home can be toured on Saturday between 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm.

1064 Wapping Road is now available for $649,000. This 3 bed, 3 full bath home can be toured on Saturday between 10 am – 12 pm.

429 Forest Avenue is available at $439,000. This 3 bed, 2 full bath will host an open house on Saturday between 11 am – 1 pm.

13 Osage Drive is a new listing and is available for $389,000. This 3 bed, 1 full/1 half bath is hosting an open house on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

28 Stockton Drive is priced at $319,000. A open house will be held for this 3 bed, 1 full bath home on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Portsmouth

221 Carriage Drive is a new listing and can be yours for $635,000. This 3 bed, 2 full/1 half bath can be toured between 10:30 am – 12 pm.

55 Park Avenue is a new listing and is being offered at $570,500. This 4 bed, 2 full/1 half bath home can be toured on Saturday between 11 am – 12:30 pm.

96 Summit Road is being offered at a new price of $535,000. This 3 bed, 2 full/2 half bath home can be toured on Saturday between 10:30 am – 12 pm.

122 Dighton Avenue is a new listing and is being offered at $515,000. This 3 bed, 2 full/1 half bath can be toured on Sunday between 11 am – 1 pm.

Jamestown

44 Whitter Road on Conanicut Island has been listed for $1,899,900. This 3 bed, 2 full/1 half bath home can be toured on Sunday between 11 am – 1 pm.

25 Sloop Street is now available at $625,000. This 3 bed, 2 full/1 half bath can be toured on Sunday between 11:30 am – 1 pm.

104 Steamboat Street is being offered at a new price of $529,900. This 2 bed, 2 full/1 half bath home will host an open house on Sunday from 11 am to 12:45 pm.

61 Reservoir Circle is a new listing and is being offered at $459,900. This 3 bed, 1 full bath home is hosting an open house on Saturday between 12 pm – 2pm.