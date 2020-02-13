Hall of Fame Open Tickets Now on Sale

Newport will once again host another week of pro tennis when the ATP Tour returns for the Hall of Fame Open, July 11 – 18 at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the tournament are now on sale, including offerings of eight days of pro tennis action, tennis clinics for all ages, an exhibition match featuring top players from the WTA Tour on Friday, July 17, the annual International Tennis Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, July 18, and more.

Ticket options include individual session tickets, a Series Ticket, which provides access to the same seats every day, and the Flex ticket, for those fans who know they want to attend, but prefer to wait on selecting their dates. The Flex Ticket includes access to any two days of choice, Monday – Thursday of the tournament, and the specific dates can be decided during the week of the event.

- Become A Whats Up Newp Supporter - What’s Up Newp is local. We’re Newport-based and Newport-owned. We take great pride in being your local, independent online news source. We work hard every day to bring you all the journalism, news, and information that you want and need. Support what we do by becoming a What’s Up Newp Member today!

New for 2020, fans can beat the heat with seats in the shade in the new Umbrella Boxes and Sky Suites. Umbrella Boxes will be located at the base of the South Grandstand for a terrific all-court view and include 4 tickets per day under an umbrella. Sky Suites offer a birds-eye view from the top of the South Grandstand and include 10 seats per day, along with complimentary beverages and an option to purchase food.

In addition, fans will find reduced ticket pricing for grandstand seating, making tournament even more accessible and enjoyable. Special Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend packages are also available now, including access to the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, exclusive celebrations for the new inductees, and more. The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on the evening of Saturday, July 18 and will honor Goran Ivanisevic and Conchita Martinez.

Newport’s annual pro tennis event draws some of the world’s best men’s professional tennis players from the ATP Tour to compete on Newport’s historic grass courts. Last year, the No. 1 American player John Isner claimed the trophy for a record fourth time, making him the winningest player in tournament history. New for 2020, the event is the first stop in the US Open Series, one of nine tournaments that lead into the US Open in New York in August.

Tickets are on sale now on HallofFameOpen.com or by calling (401) 849-6053.