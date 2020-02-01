Guide to #SelfCareSunday in Newport

We value local independent news, information, and journalism. We hope you do too. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.

Updated February 1, 2020. This article was published on May 5, 2019 and is updated on an ongoing basis.

Need unwind and rejuvenate after a long week? With new health and wellness destinations popping up all over town, it’s easy to treat yourself to a relaxing weekend in Newport. Just in time for #SelfCareSunday, here’s our guide to spas, salons, wellness boutiques, and all places relaxing and rejuvenating in Newport and surrounding areas.

Newport Skin Therapy

54 Broadway | https://nptskin.squarespace.com/ | newportskin@gmail.com

- Advertisement -

Newly opened on Broadway, Newport Skin Therapy’s stated mission is “to provide clinical, corrective skin care treatments immersed in total mind and body relaxation.” This new addition to Broadway features professional non-invasive, therapeutic skin treatment and brow services for women and men. Bookings are by appointment only. Check out @skintherapy.newport to see some of the treatments offered.

The Bodhi Spa

654 Thames St| thebodhispa.com | 401-619-4916

New England’s premiere hydrotherapy spa is located right on Thames Street. This award-winning bathhouse offers massages, facials and a variety of body treatments, but is most well known for the Water Journey, a rejuvenating experience designed to revitalize your circulators system. Booking a Water Journey gives you access to:

Therapeutic 104˚ Epsom Salt Pool

Mineral Rich 98˚ Dead Sea Salt Pool

Stimulating 55˚ Cold Plunge Pool

Eucalyptus Steam Room

Detoxifying Infrared Sauna

Traditional Finnish Dry Sauna

Peaceful Relaxation Area

2000 sqft Outdoor Zen Garden Space

Robes, Towels, Sandals, and Private Lockers

Private Showers with body wash, shampoo and conditioner

The Water Journey is available for half price with purchase of any service. Reservations required for both. Book here.

mend.

4 Equality Park Pl | https://www.mendyogari.com/

Another newcomer to the Broadway area, mend is a boutique yoga founded by three best friends who believe a sweaty body = clear mind. mend offers a new take on the traditional yoga experience in a clean and minimalist studio setting. The studio’s four core classes are Sculpt, Power Vinyasa, Chill Vinyasa, and Mindful Movement and each is designed to help relieve stress and anxiety.

Newport Wellness & Recovery

102 W Main Rd| newportwellnessandrecovery.com (401) 684-0407

Got sore muscles? Newport Wellness & Recovery is keeping Newport chill with cryotherapy, now at their new West Main Road location. Whole body cryotherapy is a procedure that exposes the body to temperatures colder than negative 200 degrees F for two to four minutes. Here you can also hang out inside the island’s first Himalayan salt cave, Infrared Saunas or enjoy Cryofacial and yoga, or shop CBD products. Pricing and services listed here.

Spa Fjor @ Hotel Viking

1 Bellevue Ave | hotelviking.com/spa/

A refuge inside Hotel Viking where exotic Balinese spa experiences and Thai body rituals are custom-designed to replace stress with the feeling of utter relaxation. Contact spa staff directly at (401) 848.4848 or email relex@hotelviking.com for reservations and more information. View full spa brochure here.

Jennie Kay Beauty

140 Thames Street, 3rd Floor | jenniekaybeauty.com | (401) 236-2585

Does your hair need some TLC or a completely new look? Treat yourself to an appointment at Jennie Kay Beauty, right above Brick Alley Pub. This bright and spacious studio is fully equipped as a one-stop for cuts, color, styling and pro makeup application—all using only the best products from Schwarzkopf Professional, Kemon, Kevin Murphy, and Jouer Cosmetics.



Rhode Island Reef

227 Spring St, Newport, RI 02840 | rhodeislandreef.com/ |401-533-2731

The CBD company Rhode Island Reef recently opened its doors on the corner of Spring and Franklin Streets. According to their website, Rhode Island Reef is “a CBD company with a vision to provide accessible, affordable, and safe CBD products to the local community. Our entire product line is crafted from hemp that is grown organically, sustainably, and outdoors, the way nature intended.” Walk-in or shop their line of CBD products on their online store.



The Spa @ Newport Marriott

25 America’s Cup Avenue | thespaatnewportmarriott.com/ | 401.848.6983

After extensive renovations in 2019, Newport Marriott’s Spa reopened with a brand new spa experience. The spa offers massages, facials, manicures/pedicures and variety of spa packages. Browse the spa menu here.

Seawater Spa @ Gurney’s

Goat Island | gurneysresorts.com/newport/spa/amenities | (401) 851-3225

Relax and rejuvenate with a face or body treatment at Gurney’s full-service spa. Treatments include facials, massages, scrubs, wraps, nail services and more. See spa menu here.

The Power of Juice

1149 Aquidneck Ave | thepowerofjuice.com/ | 401-619-2021

The Power of Juice, the Middletown artisanal juicery and retail destination for health-conscious and earth-friendly consumers, is planning to open a second location in Newport. TPOJ Courtside will host an open house on Sunday, May 5th from 10am-4pm. Treat yourself to one of their nutritious, cold-pressed juices (The Tuscan, Morning Glory and Matcha Magic are some of our favorites) and shop organic, plant-based products that support wellness for body and mind.

Star Nails & Spa

262 Bellevue Ave| starnailsandspari.com/ | (401) 619-5558

Need a quick manicure or pedicure and don’t need the full spa experience? Book an appointment online at Star Nails at their Newport or Middletown location.