Cindy’s Country Cafe listed for sale

The Chad Kritzas Team, a division of HomeSmart Professionals Real Estate, announced on Wednesday that Cindy’s Country Cafe, located at 1324 West Main Road in Portsmouth, is for sale.

The commercial/business has been listed for $125,000. Cindy’s Country Cafe was established in 2003, according to the restaurant’s website.

The Chad Kritzas team shares the following property description in the listing;

“Welcome To Cindy’s Country Café … Where Great Days Start! This Is A Great Opportunity To Make Your Dreams Of Operating Your Very Own Breakfast And Lunch Restaurant Come True. This Business Has A Long Standing History Of Delivering Quality Breakfast And Lunch In A Friendly, Community Atmosphere. To Add Unique Value, Cindy’s Also Provides A Yacht Provisioning Menu. This Truly Is A Local’s Spot With Dozens Of Stellar Reviews On Yelp And Google. Experience True Pride Of Ownership Every Day As You Serve Your Community Delicious Meals And Send Them On Their Way With A Smile, Knowing They Will Be Back Time And Again”.

While the restaurant hasn’t commented on the sale, they are still open and actually posted on Wednesday morning that they are hiring.