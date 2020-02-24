Child & Family’s Sandpiper Early Learning Center top rated on Aquidneck Island

The following was written by Child & Family.

Child & Family’s Sandpipers Early Learning Center is proud to announce they once again received 4 stars for their BrightStars certification, one of the few childcare centers ranked this high on Aquidneck Island. The program is also certified from the Council of Accreditation (COA), an international organization that focuses on best practices (standards) for child welfare, behavioral health, and community-based human and social service providers.



Sandpipers Early Learning Center is a full-time facility providing high quality care and educational experiences. Their professional teachers, many with decades of experience, oversee the development for children ages six weeks through five years. The school is open Monday through Friday from 6:45am to 5:30pm, 52 weeks a year. Their goal is to encourage positive self-images through engaged learning at an early age. They provide a safe and nurturing environment recognizing each child’s unique needs. There are over 100 families who attend Sandpipers Early Learning Center and 25-30% receives benefits from the Rhode Island Department of Human Services. Their competitive tuition includes enrichment programs both inside and outside the classroom in their Outdoor Learning Center as well as meals, milk, and so much more! Founded in 1922, Sandpipers has been supporting families of Aquidneck Island for generations.



BrightStars helps families in Rhode Island access QUALITY childcare, early learning, and school-age programs. They help childcare providers learn about best practices in early learning and apply them to the care children receive and recognize program quality while giving parents information to make choices about their children’s care and education.



Sandpipers has a rolling admission calendar and there are currently a few spots available. If you are interested in learning more about Sandpipers and their high quality childcare program, please contact Cali Boimila at cboimila@childandfamilyri.org or call (401) 848-4102.





About Child & Family

Established in 1866, the mission of Child & Family is to strengthen families, their members, and the communities in which they live. Child & Family offers a variety of comprehensive services to help individuals and families cope with numerous complex social problems that require immediate or long-term intervention. Through multiple programs encompassing a wide range of evidenced-based programs for individuals of all ages, as well as residential treatment programs for children and youth involved in the Rhode Island child welfare system, the agency impacts thousands of Rhode Islanders each year.



As one of the largest social service agencies in the state, Child & Family operates Community Centers in both Middletown and Providence, three residential homes for youth across Newport and Portsmouth, Sandpipers Early Learning Center in Middletown, a Supportive Housing program for homeless parent(s) and their children, Family Preservation Programs, Elders Services, Independent Living Programs, Foster Care and more. To learn more please visit childandfamilyri.org or call (401) 849-2300.



31 John Clarke Road 1268 Eddy Street

Middletown, RI 02842 Providence, RI 02905

(401) 849-2300 (401) 781-3669

