Business Spotlight: Newport Indoor Golf, a one-stop-shop for all of your golfing needs

I love to play golf. It’s one of my favorite things to do when I have some time to get away from the office or the restaurants. I am not a golfer by any means but the sport is something that I thoroughly enjoy. Even though it can be a frustrating hobby that leaves me thoroughly dejected at times, I always find myself going back for more. Living in New England means that you have to deal with the unfortunate seasonality of the outdoor sport and get in your rounds while Mother Nature is cooperative. However, that doesn’t have to be the case here on Aquidneck Island.



Newport Indoor Golf, a 5,000 square foot indoor golf facility opened last winter to much anticipation. This state-of-the-art campus features a long custom putting green, a full pro-shop and five private bays equipped with Trackman Golf simulators; which offer groundbreaking club and ball tracking data and is bar none the best performance enhancing software available in the golf industry today.

The Trackman simulators offers two virtual driving ranges, over 50 courses from all over the globe (with world-famous courses like Pebble Beach and Spyglass on the way later this spring!) as well as skill-friendly games.

Along with their top of the line virtual experience, Newport Indoor Golf is a complete retail house as well. Owner Max Buerman has put together one of the top pro-shops available to golfers on the island complete with all of golfs top brands; Callaway, Mizuno, PXG, Titleist, Taylor Made, Cobra and many more. All retail clubs are custom fit, allowing each swing type the best set up for their game.





“We want golfers to know that we are a full pro-shop that has all the resources you could imagine available right here on the island. From full club packages to equipment and clothing to custom fittings, we have a great staff of professionals here to help with all your golf needs.”

Along with Buerman, who knows the equipment he sells like the back of his hand, the facility employs a PGA professional, R.J. Soares, who also serves as the Golf Professional at Sakonnet Golf Course in Little Compton. Soares offers a professional pedigree of knowledge to golfers, assisting with personal lessons, youth clinics and custom fittings.

Punch cards and club memberships are available for those who hope save a few bucks and frequent the facility on a consistent basis and student, first responder, military discounts are also available for those who qualify. League play, which will begin this March, is also a great way to get together with a partner to work on your golf game this spring. “I think the virtual experience allows golfers of all abilities to hone their skills year round and work on their game regardless of daylight, weather conditions or other external factors,” said Buerman. “It’s a great system to use if you’re a dedicated golfer looking to improve your game or if you’re a casual golfer that just wants to have fun and play a quick round with friends. It’s approachable for anyone.”



Buerman said it’s great to see the mix of people that the facility brings in on a daily basis. “It’s great because you might have an avid golfer who comes in to use the statistical data for technical improvements to their game. A few bays down you have a group of ladies who are playing a quick 18 holes with friends and next to them are two guys hitting the driving range before going out to the bars on a Friday night. We cater to everyone and really want people to have fun.”

A full round of 18 holes for multiple golfers, with some time allotted for warming up, takes just under two hours. Although walk-in’s are accepted based on availability, tee times are strongly encouraged and are able to be booked online up to 30 days in advance at www.newportindoorgolf.com or by calling the Pro Shop at (401-847-1947). Rentals are based on an hourly rate. Weekday pricing is $50/hour to rent a bay while weekend pricing is $60/hour.

While you are more than welcome to bring your own clubs, Newport Indoor Golf also offers their guests rental clubs to use as well as a large portfolio of the newest equipment on the market to demo. Last year, I sampled a set of Callaway Steelhead XR irons and ended up buying them after a few practice rounds with the clubs.

Newport Indoor Golf is open 7 days a week from 9am until 10pm. The business is located at 1947 West Main Road in Portsmouth, Rhode Island on the north end of the Newport Car Museum.



