Business News: J2Construct acquires Advanced Building Concepts

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Newport-based J2Construct (J2) announced today the purchase of Middletown-based Advanced Building Concepts (ABC).

J2 acquired the assets, people and customer contracts of ABC on January 31st, 2020, the merged business will operate under the J2 brand.

J2Construct, founded in 2018 by Sean Burke and Jeff Lipshires, is a fast-growing general contracting and construction management firm whose expertise spans the spectrum of high-end residential and historic restoration work, along with commercial markets including, affordable, manufacturing, institutional, and hospitality.

According to J2, the acquisition combines a total of 30 employees, including professional project managers, site superintendents, estimating and accounting personnel, in addition to rough and finish carpenters, laborers, and varied tradespeople.

- Advertisement -

These added services will optimize the current reach and successful performance of J2, according to J2.

“This acquisition is exciting and mutually beneficial,” said Jeff Lipshires, president of J2 in a statement provided to What’s Up Newp. “The combined company will help us to provide better service to our growing client base, as well as increasing key management resources to support our continued expansion.”

Advanced Building Concepts, which was owned by John Brooks, has been delivering successful projects since 1979, according to J2. ABC’s more recent experience targets the educational and healthcare markets.

Current ABC President John Brooks will remain on board as a key consultant to J2 Senior management, according to J2. “This collective leadership team represents more than 100 years of construction knowledge and successful program implementation,” said Brooks in the statement.

“Since ABC has been primarily focused on projects in healthcare and education, by joining our knowledge and assets, we can now deliver a more comprehensive menu of services,” said J2 CEO, Sean Burke in the statement.

J2 has seen strong growth since its inception and has already begun to integrate ABC resources into its ongoing operations. Their goal is to become the leading general contracting and construction management firm in Rhode Island and southern New England. Integrity, quality, and consistency are hallmarks of the brand.