Aquidneck Island Planning Commission announces John Shea’s departures as Executive Director

The Aquidneck Island Planning Commission (AIPC) announced this morning the departures of John Shea as Executive Director.

AIPC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community-based organization improving the environment, economy & quality of life for all on Aquidneck Island.

The announcement from Sarah Churgin, Board Chair of AIPC, was made on social media and in an email to subscribers this morning.

- Advertisement -

The Announcement

It is bittersweet that we announce John Shea’s departure as Executive Director of the Aquidneck Island Planning Commission.

From our Board Chair:

In his time at AIPC, John has championed our organization and advocated for the vision of a connected and dynamic Aquidneck Island. While we will miss his leadership, we wish him best of luck as he moves his skills to Maine to pursue a more focused passion in economic development.

Through the coming weeks and months, I will lead the organization and act as primary point of contact. AIPC will continue to fulfill its mission to ensure that Aquidneck Island remains a great place to live, work, play, and thrive. We are dedicated to maintaining our programs and impact areas such as the Island Waters project, housing, and the development of the West Side of the island.

As we transition, please reach out to me with any questions and know that the AIPC will continue to build partnerships for coordinated decision making on the island.

We cannot thank John enough for his contribution and leadership in providing future opportunities and partnerships for the AIPC. We look forward to building a smart future for our community.

Thank you,

Sara Churgin

Board Chair

Aquidneck Island Planning Commission Board of Directors

schurgin@aquidneckplanning.org