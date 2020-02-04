89 Newport County residents make CCRI Fall 2019 Dean’s List

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.
The Community College of Rhode Island has announced their Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
Among the long list of students were eighty nine from Newport County!
To be eligible for this academic distinction, students must be enrolled in a degree program, complete a minimum of 12 credits, and earn a grade point average of 3.25 or higher this semester with no grade lower than “C.”
Jamestown
- Noah Alves
- Samuel Schuettke
- Frederick Stokes
- Kevin Versakos
Middletown
- Jacob Armstrong
- Christine Carreiro
- Taryn Conley
- Shirley dela Dingco
- Nicole Francis
- Joshua Hunt
- Travis Kaempf
- Tristan Klampert
- Jacqueline Lee
- Okeffe Lewis
- Vanessa Lopez
- Madisyn Luther
- Donald Mathews
- Vincent Millan
- Sean Moriarty
- Carson Morrison
- Jared Neves
- Victor Salinas
- Andrew Silveria
- Lyle Smith
- Carl Stoker
- Steven Toppa
- Brandee Trotter
- Elizaveta Tsarova
- Hayley Virgadamo
- Alexandra Virgadamo
- Andrew Wingert
- Sol Zona
Newport
- Shelby Bridgewater
- Lindsay Briggs
- Isabella Carpender
- Estela Catalan
- Nichole Clemons
- Ann Cohn
- Carolyn Craft
- Robert Henry
- Alyssa Jackson
- Kaylee Machek
- Stefanny Martinez
- Royal Matthews
- John Nunes
- Thitirat Nunez
- Morgan O’Connor
- Evelin Perez Diaz
- Kiana Poller
- Zoe Rogers
- Gabriel Shute
- Kendra Thibault
- Gemma Villacorta
- Corinne Walker
- Farrah Zammer
Portsmouth
- Michael Adkins
- Brian Appleton
- Haley Correia
- Bella Cowell
- Nathaniel Davies
- Katherine Devolve
- Gabriel Fisher
- Morgan Grinnell
- Ryan Gross
- Sean Hayes
- Thomas Jenkins
- Elaina Meeks
- Jacob Paulon
- Zoe Perry
- Tyler Pimentel
- Kenna Poyer
- Madison Ritchey
- Angelica Tyson
- Matthew Walker
Tiverton
- Nolan Beattie
- Elizabeth Brennan
- Mason Cook-Dumas
- Liam DaSilva
- Bryan Dupere
- Caitlin Flynn
- Jace Ford
- Emma Geoghegan
- Jessica Gonsalves
- Carissa Laporte
- Alex Perry
- Harley Quicksall
- Ethan Raposo
- Erin Tedesco
- Ashley Vargas
CCRI is at the forefront of improving the ways community college students are prepared to advance their education and career prospects. Last May, the college achieved its highest two-year first-time, full-time graduation rate in more than 20 years and expects to have the highest three-year graduation rate of any community college in New England by 2021.
The Community College of Rhode Island, New England’s largest community college, enrolls nearly 20,000 students and an additional 8,500 individuals in workforce development programs and adult education courses annually. CCRI also provides transportation education and certification to 14,000 Rhode Islanders each year. Classes and programs are offered at CCRI’s full-service campuses in Warwick, Lincoln, Providence and Newport, online and in partnership with the Westerly Education Center. For more information, visit www.ccri.edu.