89 Newport County residents make CCRI Fall 2019 Dean’s List

The Community College of Rhode Island has announced their Fall 2019 Dean’s List.

Among the long list of students were eighty nine from Newport County!

To be eligible for this academic distinction, students must be enrolled in a degree program, complete a minimum of 12 credits, and earn a grade point average of 3.25 or higher this semester with no grade lower than “C.”

Jamestown

Noah Alves

Samuel Schuettke

Frederick Stokes

Kevin Versakos

Middletown

Jacob Armstrong

Christine Carreiro

Taryn Conley

Shirley dela Dingco

Nicole Francis

Joshua Hunt

Travis Kaempf

Tristan Klampert

Jacqueline Lee

Okeffe Lewis

Vanessa Lopez

Madisyn Luther

Donald Mathews

Vincent Millan

Sean Moriarty

Carson Morrison

Jared Neves

Victor Salinas

Andrew Silveria

Lyle Smith

Carl Stoker

Steven Toppa

Brandee Trotter

Elizaveta Tsarova

Hayley Virgadamo

Alexandra Virgadamo

Andrew Wingert

Sol Zona

Newport

Shelby Bridgewater

Lindsay Briggs

Isabella Carpender

Estela Catalan

Nichole Clemons

Ann Cohn

Carolyn Craft

Robert Henry

Alyssa Jackson

Kaylee Machek

Stefanny Martinez

Royal Matthews

John Nunes

Thitirat Nunez

Morgan O’Connor

Evelin Perez Diaz

Kiana Poller

Zoe Rogers

Gabriel Shute

Kendra Thibault

Gemma Villacorta

Corinne Walker

Farrah Zammer

Portsmouth

Michael Adkins

Brian Appleton

Haley Correia

Bella Cowell

Nathaniel Davies

Katherine Devolve

Gabriel Fisher

Morgan Grinnell

Ryan Gross

Sean Hayes

Thomas Jenkins

Elaina Meeks

Jacob Paulon

Zoe Perry

Tyler Pimentel

Kenna Poyer

Madison Ritchey

Angelica Tyson

Matthew Walker

Tiverton

Nolan Beattie

Elizabeth Brennan

Mason Cook-Dumas

Liam DaSilva

Bryan Dupere

Caitlin Flynn

Jace Ford

Emma Geoghegan

Jessica Gonsalves

Carissa Laporte

Alex Perry

Harley Quicksall

Ethan Raposo

Erin Tedesco

CCRI is at the forefront of improving the ways community college students are prepared to advance their education and career prospects. Last May, the college achieved its highest two-year first-time, full-time graduation rate in more than 20 years and expects to have the highest three-year graduation rate of any community college in New England by 2021.

