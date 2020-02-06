What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

The Preservation Society of Newport County announced today that the Newport Mansions will once again offer a warm welcome during the Newport Winter Festival, with discounted admission prices and a week of programs for children.

The 32nd Newport Winter Festival is scheduled to take place from February 14-23 throughout Newport County.

Programming is as follows;

• From February 14-23, visitors to The Breakers, The Elms, Marble House and Rosecliff will receive $3 off any admission ticket by showing a Winter Festival bracelet at the ticket counter. Children accompanied by an adult with a bracelet will be admitted free. For kids, The Breakers offers a self-guided audio Family Tour that brings the house and its denizens to life.

• Also from February 14-23, the Newport Mansions Stores at each house and at Bannister’s Wharf will take 15% off all purchases.

• On Saturday, Feb. 15, from 1-4 p.m. at the Bannister’s Wharf store, author Donna Russo Morin will sign copies of her novel “Gilded Summers,” set in Newport’s Gilded Age mansions.

• Winterfest Storytime returns to The Breakers Stable & Carriage House, 53 Coggeshall Ave., February 17-21 with sessions each day at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. This free family program features stories and take-home craft projects designed for young participants. New stories will be read daily.

Children must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older for Storytime. Advance reservations are required.

Visit NewportMansions.org/learn or call (401) 847-1000, ext. 178.