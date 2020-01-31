What’s For Sale: 14 Aquidneck Island Open Houses to check out this weekend

We value local independent news, information, and journalism. We hope you do too. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.

Looking for a new house to make a home on Aquidneck Island? Check out these fourteen open houses taking place across the Island this weekend!

Aquidneck Island Open Houses

February 1 – 2, 2020

Newport

11 Roseneath Avenue is on the market for $1,395,000. Tour the 4 bed, 2 full/1 half bath home on Sunday between 11 am to 1 pm.

169 Ruggles Avenue could be your home for $1,100,000. A open house for this 5 bed, 3 full/2 half bath home will be held on Saturday from 11 am to 1:30 pm.

19 Third Street is on the market for now a reduced price of $974,000. This 4 bed, 2 full/2 half bath home can be toured on Saturday between 10 am – 12 pm.

19 Butler Street is on the market at at reduced price of $349,000. This 3 bed, 1 full/1 half bath can be toured on Saturday from 9 am to 10:30 am.

26 Admiral Kalbfus Road could be your for $310,000. This 3 bed, 1 full bath will host an open house on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

Middletown

6 South Drive is on the market for $849,999. Tour this 3 bed, 2 full/1 half bath on Sunday between 1 pm – 3 pm.

28 Stockton Drive is priced at $329,000. A open house will be held for this 3 bed, 1 full bath home on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Portsmouth

182 Armando Drive is a new listing and is currently priced at $975,000. This home offers 4 beds, 2 full/1 half baths and will be host to an open house on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm.

5 Karen Street can be your new home for $725,000. An open house for this new listing, which includes 2 beds and 3 full baths, will be held on Saturday between 2 pm – 3 pm.

63 Prospect Farm Road is now available for $675,000. This 4 bed, 2 full/1 half bath home can be seen on Saturday between 1 pm – 2 pm.

196 Sea Meadow Drive has recently hit the market for $550,000. This 3 bed, 2 full/1 half bath is hosting an open house on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

95 Dorothy Avenue is listed for $385,000. This 3 bed, 1 full/1 half bath can be toured on Sunday between 1 2 pm – 1:30 pm.

118 King Phillip Street is now priced at $335,000. This 3 bed, 2 full bath home will host an open house on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

49 Ormerod Avenue could be your home for $253,000. An open house for this 2 bed, 1 full bath home, is scheduled for Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.