Taste Of Broadway: Four Broadway restaurants are teaming up to offer a five-course beer dinner

The Tavern on Broadway is taking beer dinners to a whole other level when they host A Taste Of Broadway on January 16th at 6 pm.

This culinary experience will see chefs from four different Broadway restaurants come together under one roof to prepare a five-course dinner paired with five different beers from Two Roads Brewing Company.

“First of all, we’re all friends (owners and staff). It was actually my wife’s idea to get a group collaborative together to highlight the different restaurants on Broadway during this slower time of the year,” Jim Blumel, owner of Tavern on Broadway, told What’s Up Newp. “The Chef’s all came up with what they are going to serve and they are really excited to come together in the kitchen and cook with one another”.

The evening will include courses prepared by chefs from The Tavern on Broadway, Scratch Kitchen & Catering, Boru, and Binge BBQ.

- Advertisement -

“This is really an opportunity to take the respect we (the restaurants) all have for each other and do something together in the middle of a cold slow month, we’re really looking forward to it and wish we had thought of this even sooner” Blumel said.

Tickets for A Taste of Broadway cost $65 per person (tax and gratuity included).

For reservations, call 401-619-5675 or stop into Tavern on Broadway.

For updates on the event, follow the event on Facebook – Taste Of Broadway.