RITBA: Temporary single lane closure on Newport Pell Bridge this evening through Friday afternoon

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) is informing the motoring public that there will be a temporary, eastbound, single lane closure (heading from Jamestown toward Newport) on the Newport Pell Bridge.

This temporary lane closure is due to additional necessary work discovered during current bridge deck repairs, which requires prompt attention. The lane closure is expected to continue through tomorrow afternoon. The lane will reopen in the afternoon on Friday, January 24th. RITBA is asking motorists to take into consideration the possibility of delays during the eastbound morning commute.

To plan your travel and receive the latest on construction activity and real-time traffic, visit RITBA’s site at RITBA.org. This site provides the latest information concerning lane closures, construction activity and traffic delays for the Newport Pell Bridge as well as Mount Hope, Jamestown Verrazzano, and Sakonnet River Bridges, in addition to the RT. 138 Connector.