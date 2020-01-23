Rhode Island Foundation offers more than $270,000 in grants to serve Newport County residents

Nonprofits have until Feb. 13 to apply for grants of up to $10,000

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Nonprofit organizations that serve residents of Newport County’s six cities and towns have until Feb. 13 to apply for more than $270,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation.

“These funds focus on serving the distinct needs of the residents of these communities. Working with partners that have strong ties here gives us the resources and context to address local priorities,” said Adrian Bonéy, who oversees special programs for the Foundation in a press release.

The Newport County Fund (NCF) offers grants of up to $10,000 to develop new programs, to strengthen or expand established programs and for municipal planning or leadership. Applicants should focus on significant problems or opportunities, strategic partnerships or collaborations, innovation and measuring results.

The NCF does not fund individuals or scholarships, medical research, debt reduction or fundraising. Grants may support faith-based organizations for secular programs or projects. These are annual grants; NCF does not make multi-year commitments.

- Advertisement -

Last year’s recipients include the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport, which received $10,000 to provide after-school and summer programs for children throughout Newport County; Child & Familyin Middletown, which received $10,000 for its Supportive Housing Program; and Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice of Portsmouth, which received $5,000 to improve care for patients with conditions such as depression, dementia and chronic medical disorders.

Over the years, the NCF has invested more than $4 million in funding programs and services for residents of Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth and Tiverton. The fund is supplemented by the Jamestown Community Fund and the Jamestown Fund for the Performing Arts.

The Rhode Island Foundation is the largest and most comprehensive funder of nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island. Through leadership, fundraising and grant-making activities, often in partnership with individuals and organizations, the Foundation is helping Rhode Island reach its true potential. For more information, visit rifoundation.org.