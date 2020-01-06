Renovations coming for Caleb & Broad

Caleb & Broad has planned to close from January 20th – 30th for some extensive renovations.
“It’s going to be a pretty big face lift, I’m calling it Caleb & Broad 2.0.,” Richard Willis, Owner of Caleb & Broad told What’s Up Newp on Monday. “Everything is going stay within the design and where it sits but we’re going to turn it up a notch”.
The restaurant is planning on documenting the renovations as they happen on IG TV (Instagram TV) with a series called “Uncovering Caleb & Broad” throughout the process.
“We’ll be going into our sixth year come May, I felt like it was time to give it an upgrade, look at every aspect of the business, and make it better,” Willis said.
