Obituary for Norbert Joseph Armand Labine

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Dr. Norbert Labine, 82, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away on January 6, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.



Norbert was born February 21, 1937, in Woonsocket, RI to the late Maurice Labine and the late Simonne (Rageotte) Labine. Norbert was married to Sarah Shreter-Labine of Tiverton, Rhode Island, for 29 years.



Norbert served in the US Air Force, and was a graduate of Palmer College, where he received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree. He was an avid sailor and had a green thumb. He loved sharing wine, cheese, and BBQ at beach bonfires, and having lively discussions about Bitcoin. His patients, friends, and family were lifted by his kindness and gentle spirit. Norbert will be remembered by all for his infectious humor and endless tales of adventure.



Norbert is survived by his wife Sarah, and his children; Brad, Simone, and David. He is also survived by his brothers Maurice and Albert Labine and his sisters Claudette (Labine) Claprood and Denise (Labine) Leduc.



Shiva visitation will be Wednesday, January 8, and Thursday, January 9, from 2 PM to 4 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM as well as Friday, January 10, from 10 AM to 12 PM and 1 PM to 3 PM in the home. All family and friends are welcome to join a celebration of his life at the home on Sunday Jan 12, 2020 between 12 PM and 4 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Palmer College of Chiropractic Advancement Office located at 1000 Brady St, Davenport, IA 52803 to benefit the Upper Cervical Club. Please designate in Memory of Dr. Norbert Labine.

