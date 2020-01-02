Obituary for Jonia (Avelino) Goncalves

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Jonia Goncalves, 92, of Raynham, MA, and formerly of Newport, RI, passed away on December 28, 2019, at home with her family by her side.

Jonia was born December 9, 1927, in Newport, RI to Lena(Fernandes)Avelino.

Jonia was married to the late Jose Goncalves for 40 years.

- Advertisement -

Jonia is survived by her son, Rick Goncalves of Raynham, MA and her grandchildren, Madison and Zachary Goncalves.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 9-10 am in St. Ann Church, 660 N. Main Street in Raynham, MA.

A Mass of Christian burial will be immediately following calling hours at 10:00 am in the church.

Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery Brown’s Lane in Middletown, RI