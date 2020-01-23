Obituary for Edward P. Nedeau

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Edward P. Nedeau, age 88, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on January 20, 2020. He was the husband of the late Helen (Reynolds) Nedeau.

Edward was born in Mineville, NY to Edward Nedeau and Estella (McCarthy) Nedeau. He served in the US Navy for 3 years where he was first introduced to early computer programming. He was stationed in Washington, DC. After active duty he continued his work with computers with Service Bureau Corporation, and he and Helen lived for many years in New Jersey. IBM transferred him around to several cities, ultimately landing in RI in 1975 to work with NUSC. He retired from IBM in 1991. He was a member of the Marine Corps League and the Knights of Columbus.

Over the years Edward and Helen enjoyed camping and fishing. He volunteered as an assistant Scout Master with the Boy Scouts with his two older sons. He also coached his son in Little League baseball.

Edward is survived by two sons Edward Nedeau (Pamela Allen) of East Providence, RI and Joseph Nedeau (Jill Nedeau) of Maryland, a sister Alberta Harriman of Albany, NY, and five grandchildren, Katherine, Tracy, Jonathan, Veronique, and Kiernan, and three great grandchildren. He also leaves two foster children Luis Luna of Salisbury, MD and Joe Luna from Plano, TX.

He was preceded in death by a son Michael Nedeau and his wife Helen Nedeau.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4:00-7:30pm at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. Burial with military honors will follow at Newport Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, attn: Juli S., 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT, 84741.

