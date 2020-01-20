Obituary for David Bradford Mower

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

David B. Mower, 72, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on January 16, 2020. David was the husband of Joanne (Lindley) Mower.

David was born in Lawrence, MA to Robert Mower and Dorothy (Harlow) Mower. He received his associate’s degree from UMass-Amhurst, where he met and fell in love with his wife, Joanne. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1968 and proudly served his country for 24 years as a Commissaryman / Mess Management Specialist on various minesweepers, destroyers, and destroyer escorts. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer at Naval Station Newport, RI. Upon retirement, he earned a bachelor’s degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management at Johnson & Wales University and began his second career as a Civil Servant, starting as a Transient Housing Manager at the Combined Bachelors Quarters, then being promoted to manager of the Harbor Island Conference Center. He retired from the Department of Defense after nine years. Never one to sit idle, he kept busy by working for the Town of Portsmouth as a gate guard at the Transfer Station and as poll worker for Town elections. He was proud to be a Free Mason for almost 30 years. He served as Worshipful Master of the Eureka Masonic Lodge from 1999 to 2001, coinciding with Eureka’s merger with St. John’s of Newport. He was also a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Excelsior Lodge # 49, and served on the Board of Directors at the Portsmouth Senior Center.

David is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joanne Mower; his daughter and her husband, Suzanne and Shaun Reeve of Portsmouth, RI; a sister, Pauline Robichaud of Little Compton, RI; and a brother, Alan Mower of Dracut, MA. He also leaves three beloved grandchildren, Justin Janke, Lauren Janke, and Charlie Reeve, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard Mower.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, directly followed by a memorial service at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906 .