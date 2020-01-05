Obituary for Anita (Hebert) Iglesias

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mary Katherine Anita (Hebert) Iglesias of Portsmouth, RI, age 89, passed peacefully on December 30th in the comfort of her home. Of French Canadian descent, she was born on March 31, 1930 in Newport, Vermont, the daughter of Alexander and Blanche Hebert. Anita was a talented artist and as a young woman, worked as a Draftsman for EG&G in Boston, MA where she met her husband Alfred. They would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on December 31st.

Anita soon became a “military wife” and homemaker, devoting herself to her family as they made homes in Nevada, Massachusetts, Japan, and California before settling down in Portsmouth. Anita was an incredible mother who always put her children first, teaching us to believe in the strength of love between people. It was the manifestation of this love that put us on a path to live our lives with open minds and hearts. Anita’s home was known as the place where as children we could always find something fun to do. She was a generous listener providing a loving and welcoming environment to neighborhood children, friends and relatives, while teaching us directly and by example to be kind and tolerant. Anita was far ahead of her time. She emphasized healthy eating habits and lifestyles, making her own yogurt long before it was routinely available. Anita loved all animals and a menagerie of pets was common. Anita’s memory will always be an uplifting, inspiring, and calming aspect to the lives of her loved ones.

In addition to her husband “Freddie,” Anita is survived by her 2 sons, Alan Iglesias (Debbie) of Escondido, CA, David Iglesias (Dianna) of Tiverton, RI, and her daughter Diane Iglesias Carruba (Christopher) of Portsmouth, RI. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Olivia, Bonnie, Anna, Mimi, David, and Jenna, 5 great grandchildren, as well as loving nieces and nephews. Anita is also survived by her devoted caretakers, Elizabeth Houghton and Susan Nunes.

Visit memorialfuneralhome.com for online condolences. At Anita’s request, services will be private. Donations in her memory can be made to the Robert Potter League for Animals.