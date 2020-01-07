NUWC Division Newport selects chief technology officer

The following story was written by the Public Affairs Office at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport. It originally appeared here.

Dr. Jason Gomez, a Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport employee since 1992, has been selected as Division Newport’s chief technology officer.

Gomez, a resident of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, will lead Division Newport’s Chief Technology Office, driving innovation and development of new technologies through strategic partnerships with academia, industry, international partners and innovation cells. The office uses its influence to speed technology solutions to the fleet; to enhance information flow among the Office of Naval Research (ONR), other Science and Technology (S&T) customers and the warfare centers; and to transfer technologies developed at NUWC Division Newport to industry.

Most recently, Gomez served as chief scientist in the Undersea Warfare Weapons, Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department providing technical guidance to Navy leadership on full spectrum of research efforts funded by both internal and external sponsors. He also served as a technical advisor to the Underwater Weapon Program Office, PMS 404, providing unbiased assessments on emerging technology and technology solutions as to the feasibility of their integration into and operation as a torpedo system.

He began his career at Division Newport in the Torpedo Systems Department, as a principle investigator on ONR-sponsored torpedo silencing programs, conducting finite element analyses, analytic studies, and component testing to support machinery noise quieting of Mark 48 Mod 6 torpedoes. He went on to become the lead engineer for mechanical system development for heavyweight torpedoes, developing a mechanical design and performing analysis of next generation Swampworks torpedo and acoustically isolated fuel tank, and later served as the technical program manager for the Swampworks torpedo.

He served as the head for the Vehicle Dynamics and Signature Control Branch and as division head for the Applied Engineering Mechanics Division, as well as program manager for ONR AHSUM [adaptable high-speed underwater munitions] Supercavitating Underwater Projectile Program and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) program manager for the Blue Wolf and Underwater Express.

Gomez received a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from Syracuse University and a master’s degree and doctorate from the University of Rhode Island in mechanical engineering. He has numerous refereed journal articles, conference presentations, publications and patents.

NUWC Division Newport, part of the Naval Sea System Command, is one of two divisions of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center. NUWC Division Newport’s mission is to provide research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures. NUWC’s other division is located in Keyport, Washington.