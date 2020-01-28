Now Hiring in Newport: 65+ local job opportunities available right now

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.
Looking for a new job in or around Newport? There are more than sixty local companies hiring right now, good luck!
To the best of our knowledge, all job opportunities have been available in the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Featured Listing: If you are interested in learning how to operate a small B&B (18 rooms) from the ground up, by a seasoned veteran, this is an opportunity you may want to consider. We are located in the busy coastal, seasonal resort town of Newport, RI. We have been in operation for 33 years. Over time and with training, as assistant manager you will wear a multitude of hats: front desk, housekeeping, marketing and social media, m&r, guest services, concierge, schedules, bookkeeping, hiring, training, inventory, ordering, and the list goes on! This is not a live-in position but it is a hands on position. I believe innkeeping is a lifestyle and a commitment to hospitality. It is also an opportunity to discover if the path of innkeeping is the right path for you. It brings with it a certain level of responsibility but also many rewards. If this position interests you and you would like to learn more, please send resume and letter of introduction to angel3craig@cox.net.
- AAA Northeast – Insurance Agent
- Advanced Remarketing Services – Customer Support Technicians (Night help needed)
- AMS Practice Management – Medical Assistant
- At The Deck – Bartender
- Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Sales! 42 Hours/week! Only 4 sales people! We sell 75 cars!
- Broden Millworks and Supply – General Yard Help/Driver
- Castle Hill Inn – Breakfast Server – Castle Hill Inn
- Chili’s – Server
- Citizens Bank – Branch Manager Tier 3
- City of Newport – Maintenance Supervisor
- CODAC – Office Assistant – Front Desk
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Store Manager
- Dfuse Technologies – Part-Time Facilitator
- East Bay Community Action Program – Dental Receptionist (EBCAP0685)
- Famous Footwear – Assistant Sales Manager – Famous Footwear
- francesca’s – Retail Sales Associate
- Gineva – Jewelry Sales – Bowen’s Wharf Newport
- Go Wireless – Retail Wireless Sales Consultant
- ICI Services Corporation – Naval Logistician I (4107)
- International Tennis Hall Of Fame – After-School Program Instructor (Part-Time)
- James L. Maher Center – Job Developer
- Landings Real Estate Group – Maintenance Technician
- Living Innovations – Shared Living Provider/Work From Home- Newport County
- Looking Upwards – Community Inclusion Specialist
- Lovewell Farms co – Commission Based Hemp and CBD Sales Associate
- Middletown Public Schools – General Science Teacher (Long Term Substitute) – ANTICIPATED…
- MLK Center – Client Support Specialist , Hunger Services Assistant
- Netsimco – Alumni Affairs, Engagement Manager
- Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Teacher Assistant Behavior Support Program Forest Avenue Sch…
- Newport Vineyards – Assistant Catering Captain/Server
- Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina – Front Desk Agent
- Newport Restoration Foundation – Grounds and Gardens Assistant
- Progeny – Embedded Systems Internship
- Purvis Systems – Management Analyst
- Riverhead Building Supply – Counter Sales
- RLM Communications – Telecommunications Technician_NRI
- R.P. Marzilli – Landscape Construction Laborer
- SAIC – Engineering Technician II
- Salve Regina University – Office Coordinator, Mission Integration – Salve Regina Unive…
- SEA Corp – Purchase Requisition Specialist
- Seaward Services – Cabin Crew / Cabin Steward Summer 2020
- Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
- Sightsailing – Crew
- Sinesia Karol – Retail Store Manager
- Siren Marine – Project Manager
- Skechers – Retail Assistant Store Manager (Part Time)
- Sodexo – Sodexo Intern
- Solidifi – Closing Specialist
- St. George’s School – Lacrosse Coaches
- Summit Technologies – Media Service Technician
- Tantara Corporation – Civil Construction Site Superintendent
- The Chad Kritzas Team at HomeSmart – Real Estate Administrative Assistant
- The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
- The Island Child Care Center & Day School – Child Care Teacher
- The John Clarke Retirement Center – Nursing Home Administrator
- The Mooring – Chef de Cuisine – The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar
- The Newport Restoration Foundation – Grounds and Gardens Assistant
- The Preservation Society of Newport County – Housekeeper for the Newport Mansions
- US Department of Defense – Secretary (Office Automation)
- US Department Of The Navy – ADMIN/TECH SPECIALIST
- Verizon – Retail Wireless Sales Consultant
- Wyndham Destinations – Activities Associate _ Wyndham Long Wharf Resort
- Unknown – RN Non-skilled Homecare Assessment Nurse
- Unknown – Line cooks/Prep cooks
- Unknown – Part-Time Office Assistant with Graphic Design Experience
- Unknown – Client Service Administrator
- Unknown – Auto Mechanic