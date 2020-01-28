Now Hiring in Newport: 65+ local job opportunities available right now

By
Ryan Belmore
-

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way. 

Looking for a new job in or around Newport? There are more than sixty local companies hiring right now, good luck!

To the best of our knowledge, all job opportunities have been available in the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Featured Listing: If you are interested in learning how to operate a small B&B (18 rooms) from the ground up, by a seasoned veteran, this is an opportunity you may want to consider. We are located in the busy coastal, seasonal resort town of Newport, RI. We have been in operation for 33 years. Over time and with training, as assistant manager you will wear a multitude of hats: front desk, housekeeping, marketing and social media, m&r, guest services, concierge, schedules, bookkeeping, hiring, training, inventory, ordering, and the list goes on! This is not a live-in position but it is a hands on position. I believe innkeeping is a lifestyle and a commitment to hospitality. It is also an opportunity to discover if the path of innkeeping is the right path for you. It brings with it a certain level of responsibility but also many rewards. If this position interests you and you would like to learn more, please send resume and letter of introduction to angel3craig@cox.net.

  1. AAA Northeast – Insurance Agent
  2. Advanced Remarketing Services – Customer Support Technicians (Night help needed) 
  3. AMS Practice Management – Medical Assistant
  4. At The Deck – Bartender
  5. Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Sales! 42 Hours/week! Only 4 sales people! We sell 75 cars! 
  6. Broden Millworks and Supply – General Yard Help/Driver
  7. Castle Hill Inn – Breakfast Server – Castle Hill Inn
  8. Chili’s – Server
  9. Citizens Bank – Branch Manager Tier 3
  10. City of Newport – Maintenance Supervisor
  11. CODAC – Office Assistant – Front Desk
  12. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Store Manager
  13. Dfuse Technologies – Part-Time Facilitator
  14. East Bay Community Action Program – Dental Receptionist (EBCAP0685)
  15. Famous Footwear – Assistant Sales Manager – Famous Footwear
  16. francesca’s – Retail Sales Associate
  17. Gineva – Jewelry Sales – Bowen’s Wharf Newport
  18. Go Wireless – Retail Wireless Sales Consultant
  19. ICI Services Corporation – Naval Logistician I (4107)
  20. International Tennis Hall Of Fame – After-School Program Instructor (Part-Time)
  21. James L. Maher Center – Job Developer
  22. Landings Real Estate Group – Maintenance Technician
  23. Living Innovations – Shared Living Provider/Work From Home- Newport County 
  24. Looking Upwards – Community Inclusion Specialist
  25. Lovewell Farms co – Commission Based Hemp and CBD Sales Associate
  26. Middletown Public Schools – General Science Teacher (Long Term Substitute) – ANTICIPATED…
  27. MLK Center – Client Support Specialist , Hunger Services Assistant
  28. Netsimco – Alumni Affairs, Engagement Manager
  29. Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Teacher Assistant Behavior Support Program Forest Avenue Sch…
  30. Newport Vineyards – Assistant Catering Captain/Server
  31. Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina – Front Desk Agent
  32. Newport Restoration Foundation – Grounds and Gardens Assistant
  33. Progeny – Embedded Systems Internship
  34. Purvis Systems – Management Analyst
  35. Riverhead Building Supply – Counter Sales
  36. RLM Communications – Telecommunications Technician_NRI
  37. R.P. Marzilli – Landscape Construction Laborer
  38. SAIC – Engineering Technician II
  39. Salve Regina University – Office Coordinator, Mission Integration – Salve Regina Unive…
  40. SEA Corp – Purchase Requisition Specialist
  41. Seaward Services – Cabin Crew / Cabin Steward Summer 2020
  42. Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
  43. Sightsailing – Crew
  44. Sinesia Karol – Retail Store Manager
  45. Siren Marine – Project Manager
  46. Skechers – Retail Assistant Store Manager (Part Time)
  47. Sodexo – Sodexo Intern
  48. Solidifi – Closing Specialist
  49. St. George’s School – Lacrosse Coaches
  50. Summit Technologies – Media Service Technician
  51. Tantara Corporation – Civil Construction Site Superintendent
  52. The Chad Kritzas Team at HomeSmart – Real Estate Administrative Assistant
  53. The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
  54. The Island Child Care Center & Day School – Child Care Teacher
  55. The John Clarke Retirement Center – Nursing Home Administrator
  56. The Mooring – Chef de Cuisine – The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar 
  57. The Newport Restoration Foundation – Grounds and Gardens Assistant
  58. The Preservation Society of Newport County – Housekeeper for the Newport Mansions
  59. US Department of Defense – Secretary (Office Automation)
  60. US Department Of The Navy – ADMIN/TECH SPECIALIST
  61. Verizon – Retail Wireless Sales Consultant
  62. Wyndham Destinations – Activities Associate _ Wyndham Long Wharf Resort
  63. Unknown – RN Non-skilled Homecare Assessment Nurse 
  64. Unknown – Line cooks/Prep cooks 
  65. Unknown – Part-Time Office Assistant with Graphic Design Experience 
  66. Unknown – Client Service Administrator
  67. Unknown – Auto Mechanic

We value local independent news, information, and journalism.  We hope you do too. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR