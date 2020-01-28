Now Hiring in Newport: 65+ local job opportunities available right now

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Looking for a new job in or around Newport? There are more than sixty local companies hiring right now, good luck!

To the best of our knowledge, all job opportunities have been available in the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Featured Listing: If you are interested in learning how to operate a small B&B (18 rooms) from the ground up, by a seasoned veteran, this is an opportunity you may want to consider. We are located in the busy coastal, seasonal resort town of Newport, RI. We have been in operation for 33 years. Over time and with training, as assistant manager you will wear a multitude of hats: front desk, housekeeping, marketing and social media, m&r, guest services, concierge, schedules, bookkeeping, hiring, training, inventory, ordering, and the list goes on! This is not a live-in position but it is a hands on position. I believe innkeeping is a lifestyle and a commitment to hospitality. It is also an opportunity to discover if the path of innkeeping is the right path for you. It brings with it a certain level of responsibility but also many rewards. If this position interests you and you would like to learn more, please send resume and letter of introduction to angel3craig@cox.net.