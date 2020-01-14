Now Hiring: 90+ local job opportunities that are available right now

Looking for a new job, gig, or career in the Newport area? Here’s who’s hiring right now, good luck!
- Adil Business Systems – Long Term Substitute Teacher/Culinary Arts
- Athleta – Brand Associate
- Atlas Professionals – Site Technician/Harbour Site Supervisor – Wind Energy Sector
- AutoZone – MANAGER TRAINEE
- Banana Republic – Brand Associate
- BankNewport – Universal Banker – Middletown
- Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Sales! 42 Hours/week! Only 4-5 sales people! We s…
- Benchmark Senior Living – Food Service Director – Hospitality / Culinary / Management
- Carey, Richmond, & Viking Insurance – Commercial Account Manager
- Castle Hill Inn – Breakfast Server
- Chew Publishing – Bookkeeper (part-time)
- Child & Family – Data Administrator
- Chili’s – Server
- City of Newport – Deputy City Engineer / Maintenance Supervisor
- Compass Group – FOOD SVC UTILITY (PART-TIME) – Monday through Friday
- CW Resources – Snow Laborer – Newport, RI
- D’agnelo’s Sandwich Shop – Assistant Manager
- Embrace Home Loans – Underwriter, FIG – #1001
- First Bristol Corp. – Housekeeping Manager
- Fogarty Center – Help In Home
- Gap – Brand Associate
- Griswold’s Tavern – Bartender
- Gurney’s – Reservations Agent
- Heatherwood Rehab – Therapeutic Recreation Assistant
- Homewood Suites by Hilton – Food and Beverage Attendant
- Hotel Viking – Restaurant Supervisor
- ICI Services Corp. – Naval Logistician II (4075)
- IDC, Inc – Banquet Chef
- IHOP – Wait Staff/Server
- Jackson Hewitt – Tax Preparer – Newport
- Jamestown Arts Center – Kids Art Instructor
- Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center – Crew Member
- Janitech – Cleaners Needed
- Jos A. Bank – Retail Sales Consultant
- Keller Williams Realty – Real Estate Agent
- Knight Life Security – Security Professional (Unarmed)
- KVH Industries – Product Marketing Manager – IoT Products/Services
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – IT Tech and Support
- Lifespan – Unit Secretary
- Marriott International – Restaurant Supervisor
- Metrics, LLC – Contract Specialist III
- Metropolitan Wealth Management – Assistant to Principal and Family
- Middletown Public Library –Part-time Library Assistant
- Middletown Public Schools – Grades K-8 Intervention Coordinator – ANTICIPATED OPENING
- Mill Street Inn – Housekeeper
- National Sailing Hall Of Fame – Finance and Business Operations Manager
- Netsimco – Multimedia Specialist/AV Operations
- Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Regional School Social Worker – Full Time
- Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina – Housekeeping Supervisor
- Newport Hotel Gorup – Hotel Operations Intern
- Newport Mental Health – ACT Program Coordinator – LICSW Preferred
- Newport Public Schools – Thompson Middle School Spring Sports Coaching Positions (Sti…
- Norman Bird Sanctuary – Spring Per Diem Environmental Educator
- Oasis Systems – Calibration Technician/Engineering Technician III
- Old Navy – Brand Associate
- People’s Credit Union – Teller
- Picerne Real Estate Group – Leasing Professional
- Planet Fitness – Assistant Manager
- Precise Systems –Logistics/Acquisition Analyst
- Prime Fish – Shopify Web Design Freelancer Needed
- Progeny – Electronics Technician (522983)
- Property Management Company – Apartment Maintenance Technician
- Rent Sons – Administrative Support
- RITBA – Full-Charge Bookkeeper
- Rite Solutions – Submarine Combat System Engineering Technician, Mid-Level
- Royal Health Group – Clinical Liaison
- Salon Balayage – Help Wanted
- Salve Regina University – Annual Giving Officer, Programs & Digital Outreach – Salve R…
- Season’s Corner Market – Help Wanted
- Sephora – Co-Manager, Talent & Operations
- Simply Self Storage – Assistant Manager
- Sodexo – Environmental Svc Attnd
- Solidfi – Processor
- Spouting Rock Beach Association – Dishwasher and Busser
- Stop & Shop – Sales Associate
- Sunbelt Staffing – Adult Gerontology (AGNP) – Insurance Company HRAs
- Systems Resource Management – Financial Analyst
- The Attwater & Gilded – Assistant Manager
- The InStore Group – Experienced Merchandiser Needed
- The Mooring – Chef de Cuisine
- The Reef – Events Coordinator
- The Simon Companies – Experienced Maintenance Supervisor – The/ADMIRALTY
- The Vanderbilt – Lead Bartender
- Town of Middletown – Beach Manager
- Town of Portsmouth – DPW Operator 2nd Class
- U-Haul – Customer Service Representative
- US Department Of The Army – Supervisory Staff Administrator
- US Department Of The Navy – INSTRUCTIONAL SYSTEMS SPECIALIST
- USPS – RURAL CARR ASSOC/SRV REG RTE
- West Marine – Assistant Manager
- Unknown – Experienced Carpenter