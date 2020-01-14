Now Hiring: 90+ local job opportunities that are available right now

Ryan Belmore
Looking for a new job, gig, or career in the Newport area? Here’s who’s hiring right now, good luck!

  1. Adil Business Systems – Long Term Substitute Teacher/Culinary Arts
  2. Athleta – Brand Associate
  3. Atlas Professionals – Site Technician/Harbour Site Supervisor – Wind Energy Sector
  4. AutoZone – MANAGER TRAINEE
  5. Banana Republic – Brand Associate
  6. BankNewport – Universal Banker – Middletown
  7. Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Sales! 42 Hours/week! Only 4-5 sales people! We s…
  8. Benchmark Senior Living – Food Service Director – Hospitality / Culinary / Management
  9. Carey, Richmond, & Viking Insurance – Commercial Account Manager
  10. Castle Hill Inn – Breakfast Server
  11. Chew Publishing – Bookkeeper (part-time)
  12. Child & Family – Data Administrator
  13. Chili’s – Server
  14. City of Newport – Deputy City Engineer / Maintenance Supervisor
  15. Compass Group – FOOD SVC UTILITY (PART-TIME) – Monday through Friday
  16. CW Resources – Snow Laborer – Newport, RI
  17. D’agnelo’s Sandwich Shop – Assistant Manager
  18. Embrace Home Loans – Underwriter, FIG – #1001
  19. First Bristol Corp. – Housekeeping Manager
  20. Fogarty Center – Help In Home
  21. Gap – Brand Associate
  22. Griswold’s Tavern – Bartender
  23. Gurney’s – Reservations Agent
  24. Heatherwood Rehab – Therapeutic Recreation Assistant
  25. Homewood Suites by Hilton – Food and Beverage Attendant
  26. Hotel Viking – Restaurant Supervisor
  27. ICI Services Corp. – Naval Logistician II (4075)
  28. IDC, Inc – Banquet Chef
  29. IHOP – Wait Staff/Server
  30. Jackson Hewitt – Tax Preparer – Newport
  31. Jamestown Arts Center – Kids Art Instructor
  32. Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center – Crew Member
  33. Janitech – Cleaners Needed
  34. Jos A. Bank – Retail Sales Consultant
  35. Keller Williams Realty – Real Estate Agent
  36. Knight Life Security – Security Professional (Unarmed)
  37. KVH Industries – Product Marketing Manager – IoT Products/Services
  38. Lang Pharma Nutrition – IT Tech and Support
  39. Lifespan – Unit Secretary
  40. Marriott International – Restaurant Supervisor
  41. Metrics, LLC – Contract Specialist III
  42. Metropolitan Wealth Management – Assistant to Principal and Family
  43. Middletown Public Library –Part-time Library Assistant
  44. Middletown Public Schools – Grades K-8 Intervention Coordinator – ANTICIPATED OPENING
  45. Mill Street Inn – Housekeeper
  46. National Sailing Hall Of Fame – Finance and Business Operations Manager
  47. Netsimco – Multimedia Specialist/AV Operations
  48. Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Regional School Social Worker – Full Time
  49. Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina – Housekeeping Supervisor
  50. Newport Hotel Gorup – Hotel Operations Intern
  51. Newport Mental Health – ACT Program Coordinator – LICSW Preferred
  52. Newport Public Schools – Thompson Middle School Spring Sports Coaching Positions (Sti…
  53. Norman Bird Sanctuary – Spring Per Diem Environmental Educator
  54. Oasis Systems – Calibration Technician/Engineering Technician III
  55. Old Navy – Brand Associate
  56. People’s Credit Union – Teller
  57. Picerne Real Estate Group – Leasing Professional
  58. Planet Fitness – Assistant Manager
  59. Precise Systems –Logistics/Acquisition Analyst
  60. Prime Fish – Shopify Web Design Freelancer Needed 
  61. Progeny – Electronics Technician (522983)
  62. Property Management Company – Apartment Maintenance Technician
  63. Rent Sons – Administrative Support
  64. RITBA – Full-Charge Bookkeeper
  65. Rite Solutions – Submarine Combat System Engineering Technician, Mid-Level
  66. Royal Health Group – Clinical Liaison
  67. Salon Balayage – Help Wanted
  68. Salve Regina University – Annual Giving Officer, Programs & Digital Outreach – Salve R…
  69. Season’s Corner Market – Help Wanted
  70. Sephora – Co-Manager, Talent & Operations
  71. Simply Self Storage – Assistant Manager
  72. Sodexo – Environmental Svc Attnd
  73. Solidfi – Processor
  74. Spouting Rock Beach Association – Dishwasher and Busser
  75. Stop & Shop – Sales Associate
  76. Sunbelt Staffing – Adult Gerontology (AGNP) – Insurance Company HRAs
  77. Systems Resource Management – Financial Analyst
  78. The Attwater & Gilded – Assistant Manager
  79. The InStore Group – Experienced Merchandiser Needed
  80. The Mooring – Chef de Cuisine
  81. The Reef – Events Coordinator 
  82. The Simon Companies – Experienced Maintenance Supervisor – The/ADMIRALTY
  83. The Vanderbilt – Lead Bartender
  84. Town of Middletown – Beach Manager
  85. Town of Portsmouth – DPW Operator 2nd Class
  86. U-Haul – Customer Service Representative
  87. US Department Of The Army – Supervisory Staff Administrator
  88. US Department Of The Navy – INSTRUCTIONAL SYSTEMS SPECIALIST
  89. USPS – RURAL CARR ASSOC/SRV REG RTE
  90. West Marine – Assistant Manager
  91. Unknown – Experienced Carpenter
