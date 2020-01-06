Newport’s Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission will meet on January 8th, here’s the agenda

The City of Newport’s Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission will host their first meeting of 2020 on Wednesday, January 8th at 4 pm at Newport Public Library.

According to the City of Newport’s website, The Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission (HCAC) seeks to assist the City in the efforts to preserve, protect and promote Newport’s historic burying grounds.

The HCAC features 7 members appointed to three year terms.

Agenda

Find out more about the HCAC, here – https://www.cityofnewport.com/city-hall/boards-commissions/commissions/historic-cemetery-advisory-commission