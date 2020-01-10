Newport Wellness Week returns this month with largest Wellness Marketplace ever and new experiences throughout the week

More than 50 vendors dedicated to well-being will share their knowledge and insight at the Marketplace event while 40+ offerings throughout the week showcase the breadth of wellness experiences in the destination.

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Newport Wellness Week returns January 18-25, 2020 with a robust roster of events, special offers, discounts and deals throughout Newport and Bristol Counties dedicated to physical, mental and spiritual well-being. The week’s signature event, the Wellness Marketplace, taking place inside the Newport Marriott Atrium on Sunday, January 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is officially a “must-do” with more than 50 wellness-focused vendors in attendance. Highlights include:

The Healer’s Den will offer mini-sessions by appointment (booked on-site) including Reiki, Tarot readings, chair massage, light therapy, acupuncture, reflexology, numerology and more. Sessions will cost a nominal fee as set by each healer.

The Bohemian Bias Lounge will feature sustainable/vintage clothing and vintage and Moroccan home décor in addition to being a chic space to relax, meet and mingle.

Local folk singer Bradley Schmidt will be performing live throughout the event.

One-on-one time to talk to a broad spectrum of exhibiting fitness studio owners and trainers, nutritional coaches, healers, healthy food/drink artisans and other wellness-related businesses.

SCHEDULE OF COMPLIMENTARY CLASSES:

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.: All levels Vinyasa yoga with Lori Pagliaroni (Grand Ballroom – BYO yoga mat or towel)

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: HIIT Workout with Kathy Martin of Elevate Fitness (Fit Studio)

- Advertisement -

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Guided meditation with Kim Fuller (Columbia Room – BYO mat or cushion)

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Barre class with Kelsey Collard of Studio Barre (Grand Ballroom – BYO mat)

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Introduction to Plant Medicine workshop with Nicole Lebreux (Columbia Room)

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Seasonal Healthy Cooking demo with Marriott Chef (Banquet Kitchen)

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Water Fitness with Mary Jameson of the Newport County YMCA (Towels and access to locker rooms will be provided.)

Entry into the Wellness Marketplace is free and the first 200 attendees will be greeted with an exclusive gift bag. Complimentary parking will be available next door at the Newport Visitors Information Center lot.

The remainder of the week is full of special events, deals, retreats and creative experiences. Examples include: Salt Cycle Studio classes inside Twelve Guns Brewing in Bristol, a complimentary beginner’s yoga workshop with Rev. Shelley Dungan, a Crush Fitness Studios pop-up toning class using TheraBand resistance bands, a showing of the groundbreaking documentary Ayurveda Unveiled at the Jane Pickens Theater, a day of aura imaging with Thrive Tribe RI at Lululemon, healthy cooking classes, a weekend retreat with wellness advocate Katie Cavuto at Forty 1 North, a restorative yoga and essential oils class followed by a Newport Vineyards wine tasting and much more. Newport Wellness Week dovetails with the first ever Rhode Island Hotel Week (Jan. 18-31) which makes for an inviting and affordable wellness getaway opportunity for travelers and “staycationers” alike.

Follow Discover Newport on Instagram at @dscvrnewport for weeklong Newport Wellness Week giveaways and follow #NewportWellnessWeek to interact with Discover Newport in addition to Wellness Week providers and participants.

Check for updated wellness lodging packages, events, incentives and special offers at discovernewport.org/newport-wellness-week.

ABOUT DISCOVER NEWPORT

Discover Newport is the official destination management organization (DMO) dedicated to promoting the City of Newport and the eight surrounding coastal townships in Newport and Bristol counties, Rhode Island. These include Barrington, Bristol, Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Tiverton and Warren. As a non-profit organization, Discover Newport partners with stakeholders throughout our tourism and hospitality industry to market the region as a premier destination for business and leisure travel.

