Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival returning to Fort Adams in May, expanding to two days

Food Truck Festivals of America (FTFA) has confirmed with What’s Up Newp that the Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival will return to Fort Adams this May.

The 2nd Annual event will return to Newport on Saturday, May 16th and Sunday, May 17th from noon to 5 PM (VIP hour 11 AM to Noon).

Due to the popularity of the event last year, the festival will be two days in 2020!

“30+ of New England’s most popular food trucks will dish out fan favorites while 50+ national, regional and local craft beers will be available to wash it all down,” organizers told What’s Up Newp on Thursday..

This 2020 festival will be a weekend of craft beer, great food, lawn games, bouncy house, music, and fun for the whole family. The trucks will be serving up everything from fall-off-the-bone BBQ to mouth watering Fried Chicken sandwiches to Chocolate Covered Strawberries to Jamaican to delicious whoopie pies and so much more! In addition to all this, all attendees are also invited to vote for the “Best Thing I Ate!” award at a special festival voting location.

Participating Vendors

Truck lineup:*

Gotta Q

Whoo(pie) Wagon

Trolley Dogs

Friskie Fries

Incredabowl

Riceburg

Teri-Yummy

Away Cafe

Ted’s Steamed Cheeseburgers

Reds

Walloons

Macray’s Seafood

Shishkaberrys

JA Patty

Beer List:*

Lawson’s Finest

Toppling Goliath

Lord Hobo

Exhibit A

Evil Genius

Jacks Abby

Zero Gravity

Stoneface

Springdale

Citizens Cider

Flying Monkey

City Steam

Melvin

Rutland

Press

Floyds

Storm Along Cider



Beer Lovers Package. + V.I.P. Hour

This year for beer lovers looking for something special FTFA is introducing their new Beer Lovers Package. Tickets are $40 in advance online only and includes:

● Early admission (11am)

● 3 craft beers of your choice

● FTFA koozie

● $1 off additional beers all day

● Unlimited bottled water during the festival

For the foodies that want a little more out of their festival experience, the V.I.P. Package is for you (from 11am- Noon)! V.I.P. tickets are $25 in advance online only and entitles you to:

● Early admission (11am)

● FTFA koozie

● One free dessert from the VIP dessert truck

● $1 off beers all day

● Unlimited bottled water throughout the festival

Beer 6 Pack-age

For everyone who loves craft beer and discounts, FTFA is introducing the 6 Pack-age. The package is $41 in advance only and includes 6 beer tickets for 6 craft beers of your choice! You also get $1 off each beer! *this price includes admission*

General Ticket Information

General admission tickets will be available for purchase at a discount in advance online for $5, or at the gate for $10. Children 12 and under are free. All first responders and active/retired military will receive free admission with show of valid ID at the gate.

For more information and to purchase tickets please visit www.foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com.