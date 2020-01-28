Newport County Youth Chorus to offer a new Middle School Ensemble class in Newport

We value local independent news, information, and journalism. We hope you do too. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.

The Newport County Youth Chorus is welcoming singers to join a new Middle School Ensemble class for students in grades 5 – 8 with unchanged voices that will be offered in Newport this spring. It is free to participate and no audition is necessary — just a love of singing! Sign up at www.newportsings.org/join.



The new class will be held on Thursdays from 3:15 – 4:45 pm at the Martin Luther King Community Center (20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport). The first rehearsal of the spring semester is Thursday, February 20, 2020 and will continue through the end of May. Participants will learn music from different countries, in different languages and in different styles while also developing their voices and learning musical skills. The 14-week class will culminate in a performance on Saturday, May 30. Singers will join with the other Middle School Ensemble class, which meets in Portsmouth on Wednesdays, to perform as one ensemble and also share the concert with other ensembles of the Newport County Youth Chorus and the Aquidneck Singers. All classes are led by experienced and engaging teachers and musicians. All are welcome!

If you or someone you know would like to join the group, please reach out to newportcountyyouthchorus@gmail.com or sign up at www.newportsings.org/join. For more information about the chorus, please visit www.newportsings.org.