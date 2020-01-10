Newport County Road Report: RITBA and RIDOT scheduled lane closures, construction (Jan. 11-18)

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Here’s what’s on tap for road construction and traffic in Newport County this upcoming week.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

The following road and lane closure notices are effective for the week of January 11-17, 2020. All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

No Lane Closures at This Time

Visit RIDOT’s Travel Advisories website for a full listing of statewide lane closures.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

The following road and lane closure notices are effective for the week of January 12-18, 2020. All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge – Eastbound Right Lane Closure- 1/13 to 1/17- 9 am to 4 pm Westbound Open Road Tolling(ORT) Lane Closure-1/15- 7 am to 3 pm Eastbound Open Road Tolling(ORT) Lane Closure-1/15- 9 am to 3 pm

Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge – There are currently no Lane Closures on the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.

Route 138 Connector – Westbound Left Lane Closure- 1/14 to 1/17- 7:30 am to 2 pm

Mount Hope Bridge – There are currently no Lane Closures on the Mount Hope Bridge.

Sakonnet River Bridge – Southbound Left Lane Closure- 1/13- 9 am to 2 pm

Visit RITBA’s Travel Advisories website for updates and more information.