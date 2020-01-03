New In Newport: OnTo Mortgage opens office

OnTo Mortgage announced this week that they have opened a new office at 513 Broadway in Newport, which is Innovate Newport.

“We are pleased to announce the opening of our newest branch in Newport, RI! Our newest location will allow us to expand our presence and provide better service to our amazing clients”, the company posted on their Facebook Page on Thursday.

The company also announced on Facebook this week that Ryan Kennefick, Senior Mortgage Planner, and Dave Guerriero, Senor Mortgage Planner, are now associated with their Newport office.

According to their website, OnTo Mortgage is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.