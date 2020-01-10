Naval War College: Issues in National Security Lecture Series returns for 4th year

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

This story was written by Jeanette Steele, U.S. Naval War College Public Affairs and originally appeared here.

The U.S. Naval War College will hold the fourth year of a lecture series that aims to share the college’s academic topics with the spouses and partners of students and staff.

The Issues in National Security series features the college’s world-class scholars lecturing on areas of their expertise. Ten talks will be held between now and May on select Tuesday evenings from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. in Pringle Auditorium.

The first event – a discussion of iconic naval strategist Alfred Thayer Mahan by professor John Maurer – will be Jan. 14.

“This year features five returning lecturers and five new subjects, including leadership, Arctic affairs, Mahan, Lincoln, and women in national security,” said series coordinator John E. Jackson, the college’s E.A. Sperry Chair of Unmanned and Robotic Systems.

“This series was created in recognition of the fact that the spouses of our students are just as intelligent, curious and engaged in world affairs as our full-time students,” Jackson said.

Participants who attend at least 70% – or seven of this year’s 10 lectures – are presented with a certificate of completion. More than 250 such certificates have been issued over the past three years, Jackson said.

The lectures are open to most members of the Newport military community, including retirees and active-duty and reserve personnel in addition to the spouses and significant others of Naval War College students. RSVPs are not required.

The full list of lectures: