Live music, extensive bourbon menu added to Newport Marriott’s Plank Bar

The Newport Marriott’s Plank Bar, located in the hotel lobby, will host different musical acts each Friday evening from 6 to 9 pm. Additional performances are scheduled for the 32nd Annual Newport Winter Festival in February.

Each week, solo musicians and duos will fill the Plank Bar with a mix of indie, folk, alternative, and popular music. During each performance, the Plank Bar will serve its regular menu, featuring an expanded section of bourbons. For the adventurous cocktail lover, there is the option to use the bar’s cocktail smoker for added flavor. The Plank Bar’s morning service of Starbucks products and grab and go breakfast items will remain the same.

Friday, January 17, 6 to 9 pm

Ben Freiert

Ben has been making music for over two decades, starting with the trumpet in middle school. In college, he formed an original rock band, Twenty Grand, with his roommate and performed near their school and in New York City. Currently based in Stonington, CT, Ben plays a mix of indie, folk, and alternative guitar and piano.

Friday, January 24, 6 to 9 pm

Sarah LuAnn Thompson

Friday, January 31, 6 to 9 pm

Ben Freiert & Jeff Lewis

Ben has been making music for over two decades, starting with the trumpet in middle school. In college, he formed an original rock band, Twenty Grand, with his roommate and performed near their school and in New York City. Currently based in Stonington, CT, Ben plays a mix of indie, folk, and alternative guitar and piano. This week, he is accompanied by Jeff Lewis on percussion and guitar.

Friday, February 7, 6 to 9 pm

Big LUX

Big Lux is the alter ego of Kevin Lowther II – a hip hop musician who will change the way you look at the instrument forever. Classically trained in his hometown of Westerly, RI, he has jazz, country, and hip-hop influences that allow him to blend styles and provide fresh new takes on music of every genre. Always in motion, his shows are raw with a physicality that sets him apart from any other string player on earth. His versatility as a vocalist, beatboxer, and multi-instrumentalist keeps his shows fresh and audiences on their feet. He released his first cover album “Discovery” in 2017. His recently released EP “Major” is available on all streaming platforms.

Friday, February 14, 6 to 9 pm

Sarah LuAnn Thompson

Friday, February 21, 2 to 5 pm

Big LUX and Sarah LuAnn Thompson

Friday, February 21, 6 to 9 pm

Ben Freiert and Jeff Lewis

Friday, February 28, 6 to 9 pm

Big LUX and Sarah LuAnn Thompson

Friday, March 6, 6 to 9 pm

Dan Watson

Dan Watson is a singer-songwriter playing acoustic rock, funk, R & B, and hard rock. His musical influences are wide-ranging, from Jimi Hendrix to John Coltrane.

Friday, March 13, 6 to 9 pm

Ben Freiert and Jeff Lewis

For more info and updates, visit http://mainsail-restaurant.com/plank-bar/ .