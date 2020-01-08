Kilwin’s opening second location in Newport

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Kilwin’s is opening a second location in Newport.

Kilwin’s, which has been serving up chocolate, fudge, and ice cream at 262 Thames Street since 2009, will open soon at 359 Thames Street. The space formerly was the home of a Pinkberry, a frozen yogurt restaurant.

The Kilwin’s at 262 Thames Street was the company’s first location in New England according to a report from NEREJ.

The Michigan-based retailer now has nearly 150 Kilwin’s franchise locations across the United States, according to the company’s website.

According to Kilwin’s website, the owner of the location at 359 Thames Street is listed as Bill Hoffman. Hoffman also owns the franchise location at 262 Thames Street.

These two locations in Newport are the only locations in Rhode Island for the company.