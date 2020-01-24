Island Moving Company and Lucy’s Hearth each receive $2,500 from BankRI

We value local independent news, information, and journalism. We hope you do too. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.

Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) has awarded grants to two Aquidneck Island nonprofit organizations – Island Moving Company and Lucy’s Hearth – according to a press release sent today. The grants support local programs that focus on working with young learners and assisting homeless children and their families.



Island Moving Company was awarded $2,500 for its Arts-Integrated Learning Program for students in grades 1-3, and Lucy’s Hearth received $2,500 to help fund the delivery of critical support services that help

families transition to sustainable housing.



“A stable place to call home and access to educational opportunities are two important building blocks, not only of life but also for a thriving community,” said Mark J. Meiklejohn, President and CEO, BankRI. “As a

bank and as a company that cares deeply about Aquidneck Island, it’s important to us to support programs that address these needs among our neighbors.”



With nearly 70 percent of Newport’s students eligible for free or reduced lunch, the Island Moving Company’s arts-integrated learning initiative brings dance to children who otherwise may not be exposed to the arts. The program focuses on integrating math and literacy curriculum and goals with an introduction to dance. Its Math into Movement and Text into Movement components reinforce core curriculum standards taught in school classrooms.



Having assisted a record number of local residents facing homelessness last year – 58 adults and 101 children – Lucy’s Hearth is deepening its capacity to provide the support services individuals need to become self-sufficient. With the goal of helping families gain emergent housing and develop the skills needed to break the cycle of homelessness, the organization offers case management and housing services, financial literacy and parenting classes, access to GED programs, job search assistance, and more.

“Lucy’s Hearth is very grateful to BankRI for their support of the work we do,” said Mark Gorman, Board Chair of Lucy’s Hearth. “This grant will help us provide programs to the children and families living at Lucy’s Hearth and demonstrates BankRI’s commitment to our residents as they work to secure permanent housing.”



Brooke Darcy, who heads BankRI’s Middletown branch, is joining a volunteer advisory board with the organization. “Lucy’s Hearth does great work in our community and I want to be part of helping families get

the resources they need to get back on their feet in any way that I can. I’m proud to work for a company that makes it a priority to give back and help others,” said Darcy.

