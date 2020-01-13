Governor Raimondo will deliver State of the State Address on Tuesday

A joint session of the General Assembly will receive Governor Raimondo’s State of the State Address at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the House chamber in the State House.

The Senate and House of Representatives will each hold their regular floor session at 5 p.m. that day. Senators will then join representatives in the House chamber for the governor’s address at 7 p.m.

In addition to the members of the General Assembly, also expected to be present to hear the governor’s remarks will be the state’s other general officers, members of the judiciary, heads of various state departments and agencies, municipal officials and other guests.

The address will be broadcast live by Capitol TV, seen on Channel 15 for Cox Communications and Full Channel, Channel 1013 for Cox HD, and Channel 34 for Verizon. It will also be live streamed at www.rilegislature.gov/captv.

