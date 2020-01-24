DeBlois Gallery to host 2020 Annual Aquidneck Island High School Art Show

We value local independent news, information, and journalism. We hope you do too. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.

The Annual Aquidneck Island High School Art Show, hosted by the DeBlois Gallery will have an Opening Reception: Friday, February 7th from 5 to 7 pm.

“The late Rosemary Day, devoted art teacher at Middletown High School and a member of the DeBlois Gallery firmly believed that her students should have the opportunity to exhibit their artwork in public. Thus the DeBlois, with the efforts of the HS Art teachers, Senior Art Students and private donors, continues the tradition of the Annual Show that Rosemary Day started over 20 years ago,” DeBlois Gallery writes in a press release that announces the event.

Senior Art Students; Madison Moy, Sierra Harmon, Grace Kinder and Natalie Pham are part of the HS Career and Technical Program.

CTE requires Art Seniors in advanced Arts Honors to learn how to organize and hang an art exhibition.

Participating schools: Middletown HS, Rogers High School, Portsmouth High School, The Met School and St. George’s.

The show continues at the gallery at 134 Aquidneck Ave. Middletown, R.I. 02842. Hours: Saturday and Sunday, February 8 and 9, 1-3 PM. Free admission, all welcome and ample free parking.

