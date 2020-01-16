City of Newport announces opening of Warming Centers

Warming Center locations open when the weather forecast calls for low temperatures, or a combination of precipitation, wind chill, and temperatures that “feel like” temperatures of 20° F or below.

Warming Centers will be open across the City of Newport over the coming days as the National Weather Service is forecasting a sudden drop in temperatures beginning Thursday, Jan. 16th, the City of Newport announced today.

The City says each of the City’s five designated warming centers will be open for all those who need to warm up, including the Overnight Shelter at the Seamen’s Church Institute of Newport which will be open beginning tonight, Thursday, Jan. 16th from 4 p.m. until 7 a.m. and Friday, Jan. 17th from 4 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Other daytime shelters include the Newport Public Library (Rhode Island), The Edward King House Senior Center, the Florence Grey Community Center, and Donnovan Manor.

For more information about the warming centers located throughout the City, be sure to visit www.CityofNewport.com/WarmingCenters.





Warming Center Locations & Hours

Downtown

The Edward King House

35 King Street



Hours of Operation

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Newport Public Library

300 Spring Street

Hours of Operation

Monday: 12:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1 – 5 p.m.



Newport Housing Authority

(Closed following Newport School schedule – closed holidays, weekends, snow days, etc.)



The Florence Gray Community Center

Main Lobby

1 Shimoda Way

Hours of Operation

Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.



Donovan Manor

Chapel Street Side Lobby

19 Chapel Street

Hours of Operation

Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.



Overnight

Seamen’s Church Institute

18 Market Square



Hours of Operation

Daytime hours:

Wednesday – Sunday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Overnight hours are determined by immediate weather forecast