St. Raphael knocks out victory on St. Mary Academy – Bay View

St. Raphael trucked St. Mary Academy – Bay View on the road to a 45-35 victory in a Rhode Island girls basketball matchup.

The Saints opened with a 45-35 advantage over the Bengals through the first half.

You’re reading a news brief powered by WhatsUpNewp and ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.