Tijuana Burrito Grill opens on Broadway

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

Tacos? Broadway now has more of that.

Tijuana Burrito Grill opened at 66 Broadway on Monday.

“We wanted to make sure we had everything in order and soft open before announcing to everyone that we were open,” Owner Francisco Morales told What’s Up Newp on Monday. “Our first day was very good”.

Morales also owns and operates Salsas Burrito Grill, a similar concept located at 108 Chase Road, in Portsmouth.

- Advertisement -

“We have many customers at Salsas from Newport, they were the the ones who kept telling me I need to open in Newport,” Morales said. “They convinced me to open here”.

Their menu, which is available for dine-in, pick-up, and online orders, features burritos, tacos, bowls, salads, nachos and more.

Photo courtesy of Tijuana Burrito Grill

“My husband and I have struggled to find good taco’s since moving to Newport a little over a year ago. It’s amazing,” Carol S., who dined at Tijuana today told What’s UpNewp. “It’s fresh, clean and you can totally customize what you want – bowls, burritos, etc. then meat or veggie, etc”.

Tijuana Burro Grill is open Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm.

For more information or to place an online order, visit http://www.tijuanaburritogrilltogo.com/ .

Follow Tijuana on Facebook and Instagram for further updates.