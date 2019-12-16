Tijuana Burrito Grill opens on Broadway

Tacos? Broadway now has more of that.
Tijuana Burrito Grill opened at 66 Broadway on Monday.
“We wanted to make sure we had everything in order and soft open before announcing to everyone that we were open,” Owner Francisco Morales told What’s Up Newp on Monday. “Our first day was very good”.
Morales also owns and operates Salsas Burrito Grill, a similar concept located at 108 Chase Road, in Portsmouth.
“We have many customers at Salsas from Newport, they were the the ones who kept telling me I need to open in Newport,” Morales said. “They convinced me to open here”.
Their menu, which is available for dine-in, pick-up, and online orders, features burritos, tacos, bowls, salads, nachos and more.
“My husband and I have struggled to find good taco’s since moving to Newport a little over a year ago. It’s amazing,” Carol S., who dined at Tijuana today told What’s UpNewp. “It’s fresh, clean and you can totally customize what you want – bowls, burritos, etc. then meat or veggie, etc”.
Tijuana Burro Grill is open Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm.
For more information or to place an online order, visit http://www.tijuanaburritogrilltogo.com/ .
Follow Tijuana on Facebook and Instagram for further updates.
We Can’t Do This Without You
After seven years, we have a major coverage expansion in the works for What’s Up Newp. We plan to increase the number of original news articles published daily by our WUN crew by 50 percent in early 2020, with more coverage of local issues, city government, education, and of course, much more on the topics and things our readers care most about in and around Newport County.
To support this expansion, we’re asking our loyal readers to become What’s Up Newp supporters.
Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it.
Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s FREE daily newsletter, you’ll never miss a thing from us! Just enter your email address below!