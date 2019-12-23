Rhode Island Department of Transportation extends Pell Bridge Ramp Environmental Assessment Comment Period

At the request of the Newport City Council, The RI DOT has extended the comment period for the Environmental Assessment for the Pell Bridge ramp realignment project to January 21.
You can review the Environmental Assessment and provide comments at the project website here: http://pellbridge-ea.com/Pell-Bridge-EA-12-19-NEWPORT
