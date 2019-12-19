Obituary for Mary Cecelia (Roach) Roach

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mary Cecelia “Missy” Roach, 65 of Tiverton passed away peacefully on 12/14/2019 at Miriam Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Newport RI, she was the daughter of the late Francis Roach and the late Catherine (Janczura) Roach.

Missy is survived by three sisters Beverly Roach, Patricia (Roach) Livernois (husband Leonard), Paula (Roach) Vital (husband Gary) all of Tiverton. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and also by a grand niece and three grand nephews. She is also predeceased by her nephew the late Timothy Livernois.

She was the partner of Jeanne Boughner of Taunton, MA and also of the late Mary Lou Clarke of Tiverton with whom they were the proprietors of the Pizza Corner and Alcheldo’s Restaurant. Missy was a graduate of Tiverton High School Class of 1972 and attended the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. Missy was a very vibrant person with a love for life, travel and was an avid cyclist. She was a member of the Narragansett Wheelman and participated in many cycling events for various charities. She had the greatest sense of humor and a smile that would light up a room. She was such an inspiration in the way she lived and encouraged everyone else to be their best. Her gentle nature and kindness will be remembered and missed by many. She will be cremated with a celebration of her life at a later date.

Donations in her honor can be made to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org, or the Gloria Gemma Foundation, https://www.gloriagemma.org/.