Obituary for Lorraine (Cardoza) O’Brien

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mrs. Lorraine (Cardoza) O’Brien, 91, of High St. Middletown, passed away on December 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late William O’Brien.

Lorraine was born in the winter of 1928 in Newport, RI to William and Angeline (Rego) Cardoza, also of Middletown. Mrs. O’Brien was a real estate agent for Gallery of Homes working alongside her late cousin, Frank “Larry” Nunes. She later went on to manage the family business, Gateway Motel. Prior to that she was well established as Secretary for the National Press Club in Washington DC. She met many former Presidents and was a guest to many Presidential Inaugural balls.

Mrs. O’Brien enjoyed her ladies bowling league, playing cards, loved fine dining and listening to her favorite jazz bands at Atlantic Beach Club. She was a communicant of Jesus Savior Church.

- Advertisement -

She leaves behind her beloved brothers, Robert Cardoza of Portsmouth and Arthur Cardoza of Middletown, her niece and goddaughter Darlene Cardoza-Daugherty (Paul), nieces Robin Medeiros (Mike), Susan Porter (Steve), and Deborah Cardoza and nephews Steve Cardoza (Nancy George) and David Cardoza, and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband William and her brother William Cardoza Jr.

Burial Services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Columba Cemetery Chapel, Brown’s Lane, Middletown. Family and friends are invited to attend.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com