Obituary for Daniel Dixon Donovan Jr.

The following obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home. It has been republished with permission. See the original obituary here.

Mr. Daniel Dixon Donovan Jr. passed away peacefully into eternal rest on December 22, 2019 in his hometown of Newport, R.I.

Born in Newport, R.I. on August 20, 1927, he was the son of the late Daniel Dixon Donovan and raised by his grandmother Mary Ellen Dixon.

Daniel grew up in Newport and joined the Army at an early age. He proudly served his country in WW2 stationed overseas in Japan and the Philippines, where he earned several medals for his valor.

After returning home from WW2 he married his beloved wife Elizabeth Ann Donovan in 1949. They spent many happy years together traveling, boating, and raising their three children Dixona, Daniel, and Paul on Hammond St. in the 5th ward. Daniel worked many years for his father at D. Dixon Donovan Inc. Plumbing & Heating as an estimator and running the daily business operations until 1982. He then started Donovan & Son’s Inc. Plumbing & Heating with his two son’s Daniel & Paul, retiring in 1985. He fulfilled his dream of taking his boat, the Lucinda, down the intercoastal to Melbourne Florida, where he and Elizabeth would live aboard in the winter months as snowbirds from R.I. and return to spend summers in their beloved Newport.

Elizabeth preceded Daniel in death passing away in December of 2010 in Melbourne Florida. Daniel later met his new wife Margo Prest Donovan. They also spent many happy years together wintering in Melbourne and summering in Newport, until Daniel took ill and passed with his beloved wife Margo always by his side until he took his last breath. Daniel leaves behind his loving wife Margo Prest Donovan.

Daniel also leaves behind his daughter Dixona Lee Donovan Correia and her husband Paul of Bellevue Nebraska and her two children Thomas Whitaker and wife Karen of Newport, R.I. with 3 children, and Shannon Whitaker of Mobile Alabama with 3 children and 11 grandchildren.

His son Daniel Dixon Donovan III and wife Barbara of Middletown, R.I. and their two son’s Daniel Dixon Donovan IV and his wife Farrell and 3 children of Portsmouth, R.I. and Bryant James Donovan and his wife Kara and 4 children of Portsmouth, R.I. His son Paul Patrick Donovan and wife Maureen of Newport, R.I. and their daughters Jennifer Churchill Donovan and 2 children of Newport, R.I. and Janetta Donovan and husband Randy with 5 children of Middletown, R.I. Jason Donovan who preceded them in death and his son Kyle Donovan of Middletown, R.I. He also leaves behind two sisters. Patricia Sullivan and her husband Mike and family of Newport, R.I. and Joan Toner and her family of Newport and North Kingstown, R.I.

Daniel’s brother Jack Donovan preceded him in death on 1/7/2006.

At Daniel’s request, services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to the Potter League for Animals, P.O. Box 412, Newport, RI 02840 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906 or by visiting https://www.alz.org/ri