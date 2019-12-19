Obituary for Claude Andrews LaVarre

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Claude Andrews “Andy“ Lavarre, Jr., 76, of Newport, Rhode Island, died at Newport Hospital on December 17, 2019.

Andy was born in Havana, Cuba, to the late Claude A. LaVarre, Sr. and Mary Louise (Pressgrove) LaVarre.

Andy received his Bachelor of Arts from Duke University, and went on to receive his MSEE degree at the Naval Postgraduate School. He then earned his Doctor of Science (ABD) from George Washington University. He had membership in Sigma Xi and Eta Kappa Nu honor societies.

Andy was accomplished in cyber warfare, operations research, statistics, accounting, computer systems, network administration, development, and marine engineering. He was an ocean-cruising yacht master, Advanced Class amateur radio operator, Advanced Open Water scuba diver, and confirmed health enthusiast.

He was the CEO/CTO of Privus Technologies, LLC; formerly Independent Consultant Navy Warfare Development Command, and manager at Booz Allen Hamilton and Raytheon. Previously he served on active duty with the U.S. Navy, attaining the rank of Captain (O-6) and selection to Major Command. During his career he served as the commissioning Commanding Officer of a guided missile frigate, the USS Boone, FFG-28.

He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Newport, where he sang in the choir and ushered.

Andy believed heartily that “there is nothing – absolutely nothing – half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats.”

He is survived by his son, Patrick E. LaVarre (wife Penny) of Fremont, CA, his daughter, Christina L. Auch (husband Jamie) of Shelby, NC, his three grandchildren, Catherine LaVarre and Casey and Emma Auch. He also leaves his sister, Harriette Anne Spiegel of Martin, TN, and brother Frank P. LaVarre, of Nashville, TN.

A Memorial will be held on December 27th, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Episcopal Church, 141 Spring Street, Newport, with The Rt. Rev. James L. Jelinek and The Rev. Alan Neale presiding.

Honoring Andy’s wishes, his cremated remains will be scattered at sea.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church Endowment, or a charity of your choice.