Obituary for Anita E. (Elshant) Holiday

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Anita Marie (Elshant) Holiday, age 60, passed peacefully on Tuesday surrounded by her family at home. From her birth in Newport on August 7, 1959 to her death on December 24, 2019, she nourished everyone around her with love, empathy, and a lighthearted kindness that will forever be missed.



Anita was a Portsmouth local and lived in her childhood home most of her life. After graduating from Portsmouth High School she earned her degree from Community College of Rhode Island and became a Physical Therapy Assistant. Anita thrived in her career. She was a natural born caretaker of those in need and devoted her life to caring for others, always conscientious in serving her patients with dignity, respect, and true compassion. Outside of work Anita enjoyed spending time with family, riding her motorcycle and traveling with her husband, camping with dear friends, playing with her dogs Kolby and Diesel, feeding and watching hummingbirds, art, sewing and various crafts, skiing, horseback riding, gemology, and much more.



Anita’s legacy will impact her sons and grandchildren for generations to come. Anita is survived by her Husband of 39 years, James E Holiday III; her sons Christopher Holiday (spouse Lauren Holiday), Richard Holiday, and Steven Holiday; her parents Eugene & Ann Elshant; and her two grandsons Christopher Holiday Jr., and Spencer Holiday.



Visiting hours for Anita will be held at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, on Monday, December 30th from the hours of 4-8pm. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 31st, starting at the Connors Funeral Home at 9:00am, and followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 1697 East main Road, Portsmouth. Her family will have a private burial.



In lieu of flowers her family requests donations be made in memory of Anita to the Lifespan Institute Research Fund, 139 Point St, Providence Rhode Island 02903.

