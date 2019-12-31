Now Hiring In Newport: 45+ local job opportunities available right now

Looking to start the new year with a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in and around Newport.
- 11th Hour Racing – Internship – Sponsorship Intern (Summer 2020)
- 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
- Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – BARTENDER
- AT&T – IT Service Delivery Rep, Junior (Government)
- Buskers Pub & Restaurant –Restaurant Server
- Capstone Corporation – Jira/GIT Administrator
- Castle Hill Inn – Breakfast Server
- CrossMark – RETAIL MERCHANDISER/RESETS PART TIME
- CW Resources – Stocker – Newport
- E3 Federal Solutions – Management Analyst 1 – DODP12
- East Bay Community Action Program – Medical Receptionist (EBCAP0651)
- Emmanuel Church – Interim Part Time Parish Administrator
- Enterprise Holdings – Management Trainee
- Express – Seasonal Store Associate – Thames Street
- Five Below – Sales Associate
- Frontier Technology – Navy Training Instructor
- General Dynamics – Serena Software Application Analyst
- Global Connections To Employment – FOOD SERVICE WORKER I
- Greater Newport County Chamber of Commerce – Innovate Newport Community Manager
- Green Mountain Concert Services – Part Time Event Security Guard
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Farmed Animal Attendant
- Healthcare Services Group – Laundry Worker
- International Bancard –Sales Consultant
- Jos A. Bank – Retail Sales Associate
- LaForge Casino Restaurant – Restaurant Hostess
- Lifespan – Rehabilitation Aide
- Living Innovations – Shared Living Provider/Work From Home- Newport County
- Luxottica Group – Sunglass Hut – Sales Associate
- Netsimco – Ops Specialist
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Seeks Full and Part Time Candidates
- Newport Family & Cosmetic Dentistry – ORGANIZED Dental Office Manager Needed
- Newport Hotel Group – Recruitment Manager
- SAS Retail Services – Part Time Merchandiser SAS
- Serco – Project Control Spec I
- SJS Executives – Fire Sprinkler Technician
- Sodexo – Chef Manager
- Special Ed Therapy – School Social Worker
- Stoneacre Brasserie – Bartender
- Sunrun – Field Sales Consultant
- Systems Planning & Analysis – Budget and Acquisition Analyst
- The Heather Abbott Foundation – Administrative Assistant
- The Vanderbilt – Front Desk Supervisor
- Therapy Travelers – Social Worker
- US Department Of The Navy – INVENTORY MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST
- Unknown – Jobs for International Medical Graduate (IMG/FMG)/US Medical Graduate
- Unknown – CARPENTER
