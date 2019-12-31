Now Hiring In Newport: 45+ local job opportunities available right now

Looking to start the new year with a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in and around Newport.

  1. 11th Hour Racing – Internship – Sponsorship Intern (Summer 2020)
  2. 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
  3. Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
  4. Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – BARTENDER
  5. AT&T – IT Service Delivery Rep, Junior (Government)
  6. Buskers Pub & Restaurant –Restaurant Server
  7. Capstone Corporation – Jira/GIT Administrator
  8. Castle Hill Inn – Breakfast Server
  9. CrossMark – RETAIL MERCHANDISER/RESETS PART TIME
  10. CW Resources – Stocker – Newport
  11. E3 Federal Solutions – Management Analyst 1 – DODP12
  12. East Bay Community Action Program – Medical Receptionist (EBCAP0651)
  13. Emmanuel Church – Interim Part Time Parish Administrator
  14. Enterprise Holdings – Management Trainee
  15. Express – Seasonal Store Associate – Thames Street
  16. Five Below – Sales Associate
  17. Frontier Technology – Navy Training Instructor
  18. General Dynamics – Serena Software Application Analyst
  19. Global Connections To Employment – FOOD SERVICE WORKER I
  20. Greater Newport County Chamber of Commerce – Innovate Newport Community Manager
  21. Green Mountain Concert Services – Part Time Event Security Guard
  22. Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Farmed Animal Attendant
  23. Healthcare Services Group – Laundry Worker
  24. International Bancard –Sales Consultant
  25. Jos A. Bank – Retail Sales Associate
  26. LaForge Casino Restaurant – Restaurant Hostess
  27. Lifespan – Rehabilitation Aide
  28. Living Innovations – Shared Living Provider/Work From Home- Newport County
  29. Luxottica Group – Sunglass Hut – Sales Associate
  30. Netsimco – Ops Specialist
  31. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Seeks Full and Part Time Candidates 
  32. Newport Family & Cosmetic Dentistry – ORGANIZED Dental Office Manager Needed
  33. Newport Hotel Group – Recruitment Manager
  34. SAS Retail Services – Part Time Merchandiser SAS
  35. Serco – Project Control Spec I
  36. SJS Executives – Fire Sprinkler Technician
  37. Sodexo – Chef Manager
  38. Special Ed Therapy – School Social Worker
  39. Stoneacre Brasserie – Bartender
  40. Sunrun – Field Sales Consultant
  41. Systems Planning & Analysis – Budget and Acquisition Analyst
  42. The Heather Abbott Foundation – Administrative Assistant
  43. The Vanderbilt – Front Desk Supervisor
  44. Therapy Travelers – Social Worker
  45. US Department Of The Navy – INVENTORY MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST
  46. Unknown – Jobs for International Medical Graduate (IMG/FMG)/US Medical Graduate 
  47. Unknown – CARPENTER 

