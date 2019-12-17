Clementine’s Homemade Ice Cream coming to Wave Ave in Middletown

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

A East Greenwich-based ice cream shop has announced plans to open a second location in Middletown.

“We are so excited to announce that we will be opening a second Clementine’s location in Spring 2020,” Clementine’s Homemade Ice Cream wrote on their Facebook Page on December 14th. “We have found the perfect spot and can’t wait to start the remodel process. We have a lot of work ahead of us but we’re very thankful to have this opportunity”!

At their East Greenwich location, which opened in May 2017, Clementine’s offers 25+ delicious ice cream flavors along with sorbet, sherbet, sugar-free ice cream, and frozen yoghurt. They also offer a dog-friendly ice cream for your furry friends.

On December 16th, the business announced that they would be opening at 62 Wave Avenue in the spring of 2020.

- Advertisement -

For more info and updates, visit https://www.clementineseg.com/