60+ job opportunities available right now in and around Newport

Newport, RI – Looking for a new job, gig, or career? Start your search right here.
Here are 60+ job opportunities that have been posted within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
- 22 Bowen’s – Busser – 22 Bowen’s Restaurant
- Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
- Atlantic Home Loans – Loan Officer
- Audrain Automobile Museum – Events & Ticket Sales Coordinator
- Bank Newport – Call Center Representative
- Barnes & Noble – Children’s Lead Bookseller
- Benchmark Senior Living – Housekeeper
- Castle Hill Inn – Breakfast Server – Castle Hill Inn
- Chili’s – Server
- Chipotle Mexican Grill –Crew Member
- CW Resources – Stocker – Newport
- Dunkin’ Donuts – Crew Member
- Edible Arrangements – Seasonal Fruit Expert – Production
- Fogarty Center – Evenings Personal Care Assistant Part – time
- Forty 1 North – Busser/Barback/Food Runner
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Restaurant Server
- Holiday Inn Express – Breakfast Attendant
- Hotel Viking – Restaurant Supervisor
- Hunter Douglas – Independent Installer – HDIS
- International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Advancement Coordinator
- James L. Maher Center – Driver – Split Shift Position
- Keller Williams Realty – Keller Williams is Hiring & Training Motivated Real Estate A…
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Supply Chain Assistant
- Lifespan – Plant Operator
- Lila Delman Real Estate – Administrative Assistant
- Longwood Venues – (Catering) Event Specialist
- Mamma Luisa Restaurant – Server-Mamma Luisa Restaurant
- Marriott International – Assistant General Manager
- Middletown Public Schools – .8 Physics Teacher (Long Term Substitute) REPOST – ANTICIPAT…
- Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES CLERK
- Netsimco – Subject Matter Expert – Operational Level Planning
- Newport Chiropractic Center – Chiropractic Assistant/Receptionist
- Newport Harbor Hotel – Housekeeper
- Newport Hotel Group –Recruitment Manager
- Orange Cab – Taxi Driver
- Pizza Hollywood – Pizza Maker/ Delivery drivers
- PPI – Team Support
- Purvis Systems – Operations Assistant
- Residence Inn – Front Desk Representative
- Rite-Solutions – System Administrator I
- Safran – Winder/Kitter
- Salve Regina University – Post Baccalaureate Researcher, Molecular Biology – Salve Reg…
- Saucehound BBQ – Brand Ambassador / In-Store Demos
- Sally Beauty – Beauty Advisor/Sales Associate
- Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
- Servpro – Servpro Project Manager/Estimator
- Shiny Island Cleaning – Cleaning Assistant [$15/hour in Newport, RI]
- Slim Possible – Smoothie Barista/ Health Coach
- Solidifi – Loan Closing Specialist
- Strategy & Management Services – Mail Clerk
- The Home Depot – MERCHANDISING
- US Department Of The Navy – SUPERVISORY IT SPECIALIST (INFOSEC)
- USPS – ASSISTANT RURAL CARRIER (ARC)
- Village House Nursing – Laundry Attendant
- White House Black Market – Support Associate
- Wyndham Destinations – Assistant General Manager
- Unknown – Office Manager
- Unknown – Property Manager/Delivery Driver – Residential
- Unknown – Lead Carpenter / Carpenter Wanted & helper/laborer
- Unknown – Housekeeping & Laundry
- Unknown – Admin. Assistant
