Two Portsmouth students were named to the Dean’s List at Eastern Connecticut State University for the fall 2023 semester, the university said in a news release Thursday.

Keira Rogers, a full-time sophomore majoring in elementary education and liberal studies, and Ashlyn Rogers, a full-time senior majoring in health sciences, were both named to the list.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must complete at least 12 credit hours of letter-graded courses with an average GPA of 3.5 or higher per semester. Part-time students are eligible if they have accumulated 15 or more credit hours of letter-graded courses with an average GPA of 3.5 or higher. The Dean’s List honors students who maintain a high GPA and are making contributions to their field or community.

Eastern Connecticut State University is a public liberal arts university that serves more than 4,000 students annually on its Willimantic campus. Students come from 160 of Connecticut’s 169 towns, as well as 30 states and eight countries, according to the university.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology was used during this story’s creation and/or editing. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.