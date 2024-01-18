Clifford Martin Eddy Jr. was born on January 18, 1896 in Providence, RI. He was a well known horror writer for many years and a contemporary of H.P. Lovecraft.

Eddy grew up in Providence and attended Classical High School. He began his writing career in 1919 publishing in popular pulp fiction magazines including Weird Tales, Munsey’s Magazine, and Snappy Stories.

Eddy’s first work, a short story published in 1919, was entitled “Sign of the Dragon.” Additional stories in the horror genre included “When We Met by the Blue Lagoon”, “In My Wonderful Temple of Love” and “Dearest of All.”

He befriended H.P. Lovecraft in the 1920’s when the pair wrote and investigated for the legendary magician Harry Hudini. Eddy and Lovecraft took scenic walks, including one to the Old Stone Mill in Newport, which became the basis for August Derleth’s “The Lurker at the Threshold.”

Eddy later worked as a booking agent and a clerk at the Rhode Island State Department of Public Health. He passed away in 1971 and is buried at at Swan Point Cemetary in Providence. Beginning in 2001, several of his works were re-published by Fenham Publishing, a company established by Eddy’s grandson Jim Dyer.